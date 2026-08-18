Raksha Bandhan 2026 Has A Rare Coincidence After Years; Here Are 5 Best Choghadiya For Rakhi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sisters can tie Rakhi throughout the day, following traditions.

This year, the sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country on Friday, August 28, 2026. This festival of unwavering love and trust between brothers and sisters will be especially special this time, as Bhadra will not cast any shadow on this day. Sisters will be able to tie Rakhi on their brothers' wrists without any hindrance throughout the day.

Why Is There A Special Coincidence On 28th August?

According to the Hindu calendar, the full moon day of the month of Sawan is often marked by Bhadra, during which tying a Rakhi is considered prohibited according to scriptures. According to Astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of the Pal Balaji Astrology Institute (Jaipur-Jodhpur), Bhadrakaal will begin at 9:09 a.m. on August 27th and end at 9:25 p.m. that same night. Due to this, Bhadra will not interfere with Rakshabandhan on August 28th. On Shravan Purnima, the auspicious combination of Shatabhisha Nakshatra, Sukarma Yoga, Kaulava Karana after Bava, and the Moon in Pisces is forming. This combination of Friday and Sukarma Yoga is multiplying the auspiciousness of the festival.

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Full Moon Date Time

Purnima Tithi starts: August 27, 2026 at 09:08 am

Purnima Tithi Ends: August 28, 2026 at 09:48 AM

Recognition of Udayatithi: As per the rules of Dharmasindhu Granth, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated for the entire day on 28th August due to the full moon being prevalent during the rising Trimuhurta.

Auspicious Choghadiya Muhurta For Tying Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan can be celebrated during several auspicious periods. The Char-Labh-Amrit Choghadiya is from 6:08 AM to 10:53 AM, followed by Abhijit Muhurta from 12:04 PM to 12:53 PM. Another auspicious Choghadiya is from 12:28 PM to 2:03 PM, while the afternoon period runs from 1:44 PM to 4:16 PM. The Char Choghadiya is from 5:13 PM to 6:48 PM. ALSO READ | Onam 2026: 3 Traditional Kerala Games Every Child Should Try This Festive Season

Follow This Correct Method While Tying Rakhi

Keep the direction in mind: While tying Rakhi, the brother's face should be towards the east or north-east direction.

Puja Thali: Place roli, sandalwood, akshat (unbroken rice), lamp, sweets and rakhi in the thali.

Tilak and Akshat: The sister should apply Tilak on her brother's forehead with her ring finger and put Akshat on it.

Aarti and Raksha Sutra: After applying tilak, tie a Raksha Sutra on your brother's wrist, perform aarti with a ghee lamp, and pray for a bright future and long life. After this, the brother promises to protect his sister and presents her with a gift.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.