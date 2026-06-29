Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India launches revamped anaemia strategy for detection, treatment, monitoring.

New 7x7x7 model expands infant care, nutrition, T4 tracking.

Digital platforms track patient progress, identify vulnerable regions effectively.

Anaemia continues to be one of India's biggest public health concerns, affecting millions of women, pregnant mothers, children, and newborns. Recognising that iron tablets alone are not enough to tackle the problem, the Central Government has introduced a revamped strategy aimed at improving early detection, treatment, nutrition, and long-term monitoring.

The new approach focuses on ensuring that people not only receive treatment but are also tracked throughout their recovery to improve health outcomes.

Government Launches New Guidelines

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda has released revised guidelines under the Anaemia Mukt Bharat campaign. The earlier 6x6x6 strategy has now been upgraded to a 7x7x7 model, designed to strengthen screening, timely diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up.

One of the biggest changes is the inclusion of low birth weight infants aged 0–6 months. Health experts believe that identifying and addressing anaemia from the earliest stages of life can significantly reduce its long-term impact on child growth and development.

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Greater Focus On Healthy Eating

The revamped campaign also brings in the “Eat Right” initiative, which encourages people to adopt a more balanced, iron-rich diet in their daily lives.

Rather than depending solely on iron supplements, the government is now prioritising prevention through improved nutrition, greater public awareness, and long-term healthy eating habits. The focus is on building stronger dietary practices that can naturally reduce the risk of anaemia over time.

From T3 To T4: A Stronger Treatment Model

The campaign has also upgraded its healthcare approach from the T3 model: Test, Treat, and Talk, to the new T4 model: Test, Treat, Talk, and Track.

This means that after a person is diagnosed with anaemia, healthcare workers will continue to monitor treatment progress, ensure medicines are working effectively, and provide additional care whenever required.

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Better Care For Severe Anaemia

For pregnant and breastfeeding women with severe anaemia or those who do not respond to iron tablets, the updated national treatment protocol recommends intravenous (IV) iron therapy.

Medicines such as ferric carboxymaltose and iron sucrose may be used under medical supervision to help restore iron levels more effectively.

Digital Tracking To Improve Healthcare

A major highlight of the revised programme is its focus on digital monitoring.

Haemoglobin test results of pregnant women will be recorded on the Janani portal, while health data of children will be uploaded through the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) and U-WIN portal. These platforms will eventually be integrated with the Anaemia Mukt Bharat portal.

This digital system will help authorities identify high-risk regions, monitor treatment progress, and ensure that vulnerable populations receive timely healthcare and nutritional support.

A Holistic Approach To Fighting Anaemia

With stronger screening, improved nutrition, digital tracking, and better treatment protocols, the government's revised Anaemia Mukt Bharat strategy aims to tackle the condition more effectively than ever before. By combining technology with preventive healthcare, the initiative seeks to reduce the burden of anaemia and improve the health of women, children, and families across the country.

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