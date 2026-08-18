Pet First | Is Your Cat Stressed? 10 Signs And Symptoms To Watch For

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Create a calm, predictable home with consistent routine.

Cats can experience a range of emotions, including comfort, fear, boredom and stress. Changes in routine, unfamiliar surroundings, loud noises or tension with other animals can sometimes make cats feel anxious. Stress can affect both a cat’s behaviour and physical well-being. Changes in eating habits, grooming, litter-box behaviour, activity levels or social behaviour may sometimes indicate that something is wrong. Since similar symptoms can also be caused by medical conditions, persistent or sudden changes should not be ignored.

10 Signs Your Cat May Be Stressed

1. Sleeping More Or Becoming Less Active: Cats naturally sleep for long periods, but a noticeable increase in lethargy or a sudden drop in activity can signal stress or an underlying health problem.

2. Excessive Grooming: Some stressed cats may groom themselves excessively. This can lead to thinning fur or bald patches. However, skin allergies and other medical conditions can cause similar symptoms, so veterinary advice may be needed.

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3. Changes In Appetite: A sudden increase or decrease in food intake can indicate that your cat is experiencing stress. It can also be linked to illness, making persistent appetite changes worth discussing with a veterinarian.

4. Urinating Outside The Litter Box: If a normally well-trained cat suddenly starts urinating outside its litter box, stress could be one possible reason. Urinary problems can also cause this behaviour and should be ruled out.

5. Increased Aggression Towards Other Pets: A stressed cat may become more defensive or aggressive around other animals. Sudden changes in relationships between household pets should be monitored carefully.

6. Aggression Towards People: Hissing, swatting or avoiding interaction may occur when a cat feels frightened or overwhelmed. Give the cat space rather than forcing interaction.

7. Hiding More Often: Occasional hiding is normal, but spending much more time under furniture or in secluded areas can indicate fear, stress or discomfort. Provide a safe hiding place and allow your cat to come out at its own pace.

8. Losing Interest In Play: A sudden lack of interest in toys or activities your cat normally enjoys may indicate stress or a health issue. Monitor whether the change continues.

9. Sudden Behaviour Changes: Any unexplained change from your cat’s usual routine or personality deserves attention. Changes in vocalisation, social interaction, grooming or activity can have several possible causes.

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10. Recurring Health Problems: Long-term stress can affect a cat’s overall well-being. If your pet repeatedly develops health or behavioural problems, speak with a veterinarian to identify the underlying cause.

How To Help A Stressed Cat

Creating a predictable and comfortable environment can help your cat feel more secure. Spend time playing with your pet, offer gentle positive attention and use interactive or puzzle toys to provide mental stimulation. Make the home environment cat-friendly by providing comfortable resting areas, elevated perches, scratching posts and easily accessible food and water bowls. Keep litter boxes clean and place them in quiet locations where your cat can use them comfortably. A consistent daily routine can also help reduce anxiety. Try to maintain regular timings for feeding, play and other activities, particularly if your cat becomes unsettled by sudden changes. If tension between household pets appears to be contributing to the problem, give the animals separate safe spaces and introduce interactions gradually. Professional guidance may also help with persistent behavioural issues. Most importantly, do not assume every behavioural change is simply stress. If symptoms are sudden, severe, persistent or accompanied by changes in eating, drinking, urination or general health, consult a veterinarian for proper evaluation.