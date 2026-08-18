Amrit Udyan 2026: Visit Till September 15, Know Timings, Free Ticket And Entry Details

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If you are tired of spending your weekends at malls and cafes, Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Amrit Udyan can offer a refreshing change. The iconic garden has opened to the public from August 16 under the Summer Annual Edition 2026 and will remain accessible till September 15. The garden offers visitors an opportunity to admire colourful flowers, landscaped lawns and themed gardens. Entry is free, but visitors must complete an online booking before arriving.

Amrit Udyan Offers A Floral Treat

Spread across nearly 15 acres, Amrit Udyan features several beautifully designed sections, including the Children’s Garden, Plumeria Garden, Bonsai Garden, Banyan Grove and Central Lawn. Visitors can see a variety of native as well as exotic flowers across the garden. The colourful landscapes and greenery make it a popular destination for photography and leisurely walks.

From Mughal Garden To Amrit Udyan

The garden has a history stretching back nearly a century. It was earlier popularly known as the Mughal Garden and was officially renamed Amrit Udyan in 2023. Its landscape combines Mughal and English gardening styles, with carefully designed lawns, flower beds, water features and pathways forming an important part of the garden's character.

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Entry Gate And Timings

Visitors will enter and exit through Gate No. 35, located near North Avenue Road. The entry arrangement has been made keeping security and visitor management in mind. Amrit Udyan will remain open from 10 AM to 6 PM, with the last entry at 5 PM. The garden will remain closed every Monday for maintenance and cleaning. Visitors should also check the latest official visitor guidelines before planning their trip, particularly during periods of heavy rain or special events.

How To Reach Amrit Udyan

The Central Secretariat Metro Station is among the convenient options for reaching Amrit Udyan. Shuttle services are available from the metro station to the designated entry point. Visitors can also expect facilities such as drinking water, first-aid arrangements and washrooms. Sheltered areas have been provided along the route to offer some protection from rain during the monsoon.

Entry Is Free But Booking Is Mandatory

While there is no entry fee, visitors cannot simply walk in without a confirmed booking. Tickets need to be booked online in advance, and visitors are advised to complete the process before reaching the venue. To book a visit, go to the official Rashtrapati Bhavan website, select the Amrit Udyan option, choose the preferred date and time slot, and complete the booking process. According to the visitor information provided, bookings can be made until 10 AM one day before the planned visit. Therefore, it is advisable to reserve your slot well in advance, especially for weekends.

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Special Arrangements For Athletes And Teachers

Amrit Udyan will also have special entry arrangements around important national observances. National Sports Day on August 29 and Teachers’ Day on September 5 will see special arrangements for athletes and teachers. With its seasonal flowers, expansive lawns and peaceful surroundings, Amrit Udyan offers a refreshing weekend escape in the heart of Delhi. If you are planning a visit, remember that free entry does not mean walk-in entry an online booking is essential.