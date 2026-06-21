Real Vs Fake Paneer: Key Signs Every Consumer Should Know

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Paneer remains a staple in many Indian households and is valued for its high protein and calcium content; however, the recent seizure of 825 kilograms of fake paneer in Hyderabad has once again drawn attention to the growing challenge of food adulteration in India. Authorities reportedly discovered paneer allegedly manufactured using synthetic milk and vegetable fat instead of pure dairy milk, raising concerns about food quality and consumer safety.

Food experts warn that adulterated dairy products not only deceive consumers but may also pose health risks if produced under unhygienic conditions or with unauthorised ingredients.

Experts note that rising demands and fluctuating milk prices can encourage some manufacturers to use cheaper substitutes. Food adulteration can reduce nutritional value and, in some cases, expose consumers to potentially harmful substances, as stated by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Nutritionists explain that genuine paneer is made by curdling milk with a food-grade acid such as lemon juice or vinegar, resulting in a product rich in natural milk protein and fats. In contrast, adulterated paneer may contain starch, synthetic milk components or excessive vegetable fats that mimic the appearance and texture of authentic paneer while failing to meet prescribed quality standards.

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How To Identify Real And Fake Paneer

Food experts recommended several simple checks that consumers can perform at home.

1) Texture Test: Genuine paneer is generally soft, moist and slightly crumbly. Fake paneer often feels unusually rubbery, excessively firm or overly smooth.

2) Water Test: Real paneer tends to retain its structure when immersed in warm water. Adulterated paneer may begin to break apart or display unusual changes in texture.

3) Iodine Tests For Starch: According to food safety experts, adding a few drops of iodine solution to mashed paneer can help detect starch adulteration. If the sample turns blue-black, the presence of starch may be indicated.

4) Taste And Aroma: Authentic paneer typically has a mild milky flavour and fresh aroma. Artificial products may taste unusually bland, oily or chemically altered.

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Consumers Should Remain Vigilant

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), unsafe food contributes to hundreds of millions of illnesses globally each year, underscoring the importance of strong food safety practices. Experts advise consumers to purchase dairy products from trusted retailers, check packaging and manufacturing details carefully and avoid products with unusual colour, texture or smell. Food safety specialists also recommend storing paneer under refrigeration and consuming it within the recommended period to minimise the risk of contamination. The Hyderabad seizure serves as a reminder that food fraud remains a significant challenge. While regulatory authorities continue to strengthen inspections and enforcement, experts say informed consumers remain an important line of defence against adulterated food products reaching the dining table.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.





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