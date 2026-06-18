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HomeLifestyleIs Jaggery A Healthy Alternative To Sugar? Truth About Diabetes And Blood Sugar

Is Jaggery A Healthy Alternative To Sugar? Truth About Diabetes And Blood Sugar

Many people with diabetes believe sugar is the only culprit, while jaggery is seen as a “safer” option. But is that really true? Let’s uncover the facts.

Reported By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 04:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Diabetics must consume jaggery with same caution as sugar.

When it comes to sweeteners, many people consider jaggery a healthier alternative to white sugar. Among people with diabetes, the common belief is that sugar is harmful, but jaggery is a safer choice and does not significantly affect blood sugar levels. But is that really true? Experts say the answer is more complicated than it seems.

Difference Between Sugar And Jaggery

Both sugar and jaggery come from the same source, sugarcane. The main difference lies in the way they are processed. Sugar goes through refining and crystallisation, while jaggery is less processed.

Because jaggery retains molasses, it contains small amounts of minerals such as iron, magnesium, calcium, zinc, phosphorus and potassium. These nutrients are mostly removed during the refining process of white sugar.

However, being less processed does not automatically make jaggery a diabetes-friendly option.

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Does Jaggery Spike Blood Sugar?

This is where the confusion begins. Many people assume jaggery is safe for diabetic patients because it is considered “natural”. But nutrition and blood sugar impact are two different things.

Although jaggery contains some minerals, its sugar content is still very high and it can raise blood glucose levels. People with diabetes should consume jaggery with the same caution as sugar and consider portion size.

The way the body processes both may differ slightly, but jaggery is still a source of sugar.

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Is Jaggery Better Than Sugar For Diabetes?

A common belief is that sugar increases blood sugar immediately, while jaggery does not. In reality, jaggery can also cause a rise in blood glucose, though the timing and intensity may vary depending on factors like quantity, food combination and individual metabolism.

Jaggery may offer small amounts of minerals due to the presence of molasses, while sugar is often called “empty calories” because it provides little nutritional value. But these added nutrients do not cancel out its impact on blood sugar.

So, calling jaggery completely safe for people with diabetes would be misleading. Both sugar and jaggery should be consumed mindfully.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can jaggery cause a quick blood sugar spike?

Yes, jaggery has a very high sugar content and can raise blood glucose levels. People with diabetes should consume it with the same caution as white sugar.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 18 Jun 2026 04:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jaggery Vs Sugar Jaggery Blood Sugar Spike Diabetes And Jaggery
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