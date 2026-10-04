Pet First | Why Does Your Cat Keep Licking You? 5 Reasons Behind This Habit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cat licking indicates grooming, comfort, or seeking attention.

Cats also lick due to interesting tastes on skin.

Excessive or unusual licking can signal stress or nausea.

Persistent, unusual licking indicates a vet visit is needed.

If your cat starts licking your hand, feet, or hair, there is usually more to it than a quirky habit. Cats use licking as part of grooming, communication, and social bonding, so the behaviour can be a sign that your pet feels comfortable around you. Sometimes, though, your skin may simply taste interesting because of sweat or products on it. Occasional licking is generally harmless, but repeated or unusual licking can point to stress, anxiety, or nausea. Here is what your cat may be trying to tell you, when the habit needs attention, and how you can gently redirect it.

Cat Licking: A Sign Of Grooming And Attention

Cats naturally groom themselves by licking their fur, and they can extend this behaviour to people they are comfortable with. According to animal behaviour expert Amelia Wieber, CPDT-KA, CCBC, a member of the Daily Paws Advisory Board, licking can be a form of social grooming.

The behaviour is particularly common while you are stroking your cat. If you stop petting her and she continues licking, it may suggest that she is treating your hand as part of her grooming routine. Wieber describes this as an "affiliated response" and explains it simply: "You pet me, I'll lick you."

Your cat may also lick you because she wants your attention. If she approaches your bare feet and gives them a quick lick, she could be signalling that she wants interaction, affection, or a little fuss.

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Why Your Cat May Like The Taste Of Your Skin

Sometimes there may be nothing emotional behind the behaviour at all. Your cat could simply find something on your skin interesting. Sweat contains salt, which can attract cats. Body lotions, creams or other products on your skin may also have a scent or taste that catches your pet's attention.

So, if your cat occasionally licks your arm or feet, there is not necessarily anything unusual about it. However, the situation changes when licking becomes excessive or starts involving unusual objects around the house.

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When Cat Licking Could Be A Problem

Frequent and compulsive licking can sometimes be linked to stress or anxiety. Amelia Wieber also notes that cats showing unusual licking behaviours, such as repeatedly licking plastic, windows or other household surfaces, may need veterinary attention. Licking can also occur alongside nausea.

If your cat repeatedly licks you, herself or objects around the house, watch for other changes in behaviour and speak to your vet if you are concerned.

Be particularly careful if your cat likes licking your hair. Hair products may not be safe for cats, while swallowed hair can contribute to hairball-related problems. If your cat regularly targets your head, Wieber suggests wearing a cap while sleeping or keeping some distance at night.

Another option is redirection. A lick mat designed for cats can give your pet something appropriate to lick. You can add some of her usual food to it and move her attention away from your skin. As Wieber puts it: "Remove your attention. Don't reinforce the behavior with your attention, but also redirect their attention."

A cat licking you is usually a normal behaviour linked to grooming, attention, taste or social bonding. Occasional licking is rarely a concern, but persistent or unusual licking deserves a closer look. If the behaviour becomes excessive, consult your veterinarian to rule out an underlying problem.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]