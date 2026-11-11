Arshdeep Singh, Samreen Kaur Get Engaged On 11.11; Why Is 11:11 Considered So Special?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cricketer Arshdeep Singh, Samreen Kaur announced engagement on Instagram.

The couple chose November 11, 2026, for their engagement.

The 11.11 date holds significance for new beginnings.

Numerology and spiritual beliefs link 11:11 with manifestation.

Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh and actor-model Samreen Kaur have taken their relationship to the next level by getting engaged on November 11, 2026. The couple announced the news through a series of romantic photographs on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of their special moment. However, what has also caught attention is their choice of date. The engagement took place on 11.11, a date often associated with good fortune, new beginnings, and manifestation. The number 11:11 holds special significance in numerology and popular spiritual beliefs. Here's why the number is considered so special.

Arshdeep Singh And Samreen Kaur Announce Engagement

Samreen shared photographs from the proposal, including a picture of Arshdeep going down on one knee and putting a ring on her finger. The couple also shared a heartfelt note expressing their happiness at finding each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samreen (@samreenkaur__)

"And of all the things life could have given us, I'm the happiest it gave us each other. To a lifetime together. 11.11.2026 (hi fiance)," the caption read. Arshdeep made his relationship with Samreen Instagram official in July 2026 by sharing photographs with her and captioning the post, "My Person". Samreen has appeared in projects such as 83, Nail Polish and Sardaar Ji 2.

Why Is 11:11 Considered So Special?

In numerology, the number 11 is considered a master number. It is traditionally associated with intuition, spiritual awareness, inspiration, and personal growth. Since 11:11 features the number four times, many numerology followers believe it carries amplified significance.

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The sequence is also popularly known as an 'angel number'. According to spiritual beliefs, repeatedly noticing 11:11 is considered a sign of alignment, encouragement, or an indication that a person is moving towards an important phase in life. However, these interpretations are based on spiritual traditions and are not supported by scientific evidence.

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11:11 And The Idea Of Manifestation

The number 11:11 has also become closely associated with manifestation, the practice of focusing on one's goals and intentions while working towards achieving them. Many people follow the tradition of making a wish whenever they notice 11:11 on a clock. The moment is believed to offer an opportunity to focus on positive thoughts, set intentions, and visualise the future they want.

November 11, written as 11/11, is particularly popular among people who follow these beliefs. The repeated numbers make the date symbolically significant for those who associate it with fresh starts, love, and meaningful life changes. For Arshdeep and Samreen, November 11, 2026, will now hold personal significance as the date they announced their engagement and began a new chapter together.