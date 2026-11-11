'There Is Nothing Left': Sonia Gandhi Recalls Doctor's Response To Rajiv's Last Wish

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The news left Sonia devastated, struggling to accept reality.

Sonia Gandhi has recalled the emotional turmoil she experienced after the assassination of her husband, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, and her regret over being unable to fulfil his final wish of donating his eyes. In her book, she describes how she suddenly remembered Rajiv's decision to donate his eyes, a promise she believed the family had forgotten amid the tragedy. Desperate to ensure his wish was honoured, she asked to speak to the family's doctor, Dr Mathur. However, the response she received left her devastated.

Sonia's Desperate Attempt

Recalling the heartbreaking moment in her book, Sonia wrote that she suddenly felt an overwhelming urge to see Rajiv. Despite repeated requests to wait, she insisted on meeting him.

She then remembered that Rajiv had decided to donate his eyes. His mother had also pledged to donate her eyes, but amid the tragedy and chaos, the family had failed to remember his wish.

Determined to fulfil his final desire, Sonia realised she needed to inform someone immediately. She thought of the family's doctor, who had always stood by them during difficult times.

She asked, "Is Dr Mathur here? I need to speak to him immediately. It is very important."

Also Read: 'We Fell In Love With Him Immediately': Sonia Gandhi Recalls Heartbreaking Loss Of Her Firstborn In New Memoir

Doctor's Response Left Her Devastated

However, the doctor's response was far from what Sonia had hoped for. Recalling the exchange, she wrote that he replied in a rather harsh tone, saying, "Eyes? What are you talking about? There is nothing left, nothing!"

The words came as a tremendous shock to Sonia. She described feeling physically sick, struggling to breathe and finding it difficult to process what she had just heard.

She wrote that she felt as though she wanted to die and should have been with Rajiv when he passed away.

Priyanka Gandhi stood by her and helped her cope with the devastating moment. Sonia recalled that the doctor's blunt response forced her to confront the painful reality of Rajiv's death.

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