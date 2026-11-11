Aqua Line Extension: 5 New Stations To Connect Noida And Greater Noida

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved an 8.449-kilometre extension of the Noida Metro's Aqua Line from Sector 51 in Noida to Sector 4 in Greater Noida. The project will include five elevated stations and is expected to strengthen connectivity between residential, commercial and institutional areas across the two cities. Once operational, the extension will take the active Metro network in Noida and Greater Noida to 71.878 kilometres.

Five New Metro Stations

The proposed extension will also provide interchange connectivity with the Delhi Metro's Blue Line at Noida Sector 61, linking commuters to wider transport networks.

The corridor will connect several important commercial and business destinations, including Gaur City Mall, H&S Mall, Blue Sapphire Mall, IKEA at Sector 51 and commercial spaces in Greater Noida Sector 4. Major employment hubs, including Tech Mahindra and TCL Tech offices in Sector 60, will also benefit from improved connectivity.

Educational institutions such as Delhi Public School in Sector 122, along with healthcare facilities including Kailash Hospital, Cloud9 Hospital and Rama Hospital, are among the establishments expected to gain better access.

Residential areas such as Cleo County in Sector 121 and Gaur City 1 and 2 in Greater Noida are also expected to benefit from the expansion.

Reduced Traffic, Better Connectivity

The metro extension is expected to offer commuters an alternative to road transport, potentially reducing traffic congestion and cutting travel times. Improved public transport connectivity could also enhance road safety by reducing dependence on private vehicles.

The expansion is expected to deliver environmental benefits by encouraging greater use of metro services and reducing carbon emissions associated with fossil-fuel-powered vehicles.

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Economic And Social Benefits

Better connectivity to workplaces, commercial centres and transport hubs, including Delhi's airport and railway stations, could improve commuting efficiency and support business activity.

The project is also expected to encourage investment around the new stations while making public transport more accessible to different socio-economic groups.

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