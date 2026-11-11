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English NewsNewsIndiaLadakh Police Removes Sonam Wangchuk From Protest Site Ahead Of Panchayat, Municipal And LAHDC Elections

Ladakh Police Removes Sonam Wangchuk From Protest Site Ahead Of Panchayat, Municipal And LAHDC Elections

Ladakh Police says Sonam Wangchuk was removed from a protest site and escorted to his residence under prohibitory orders aimed at preventing a breach of public order during the ongoing elections.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 11 Nov 2026 11:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Orders regulate public gatherings, maintaining peace during elections.

Ladakh Police has removed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from a protest site and escorted him to his residence, advising him to stay at home. In a public intimation issued on Wednesday, the police said the action was taken in compliance with prohibitory orders issued by the Chief Electoral Officer of the Union Territory of Ladakh and the District Magistrate of Leh. These orders regulate public rallies, protests and other gatherings within Leh Municipal limits in view of the ongoing Panchayat, municipal and LAHDC elections.

Removed From Protest Site

According to the police statement, Wangchuk was removed from the protest site as a preventive measure and escorted to his residence.

The police said he had been advised to remain at home in accordance with the prohibitory orders currently in force in Leh. The statement did not specify how long Wangchuk was expected to stay at his residence.

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Police Cites Public Order

Ladakh Police said the action was taken under the powers vested in the competent authority under the prevailing prohibitory orders.

It added that the objective was to prevent any potential breach of public order and maintain peace and tranquillity.

The police also advised the general public to strictly follow the restrictions imposed in view of the Panchayat, municipal and Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections.

Residents were asked to refrain from activities that could disturb public peace or affect law and order.

Also Read: 'Return To Roots': Jaishankar Announces Theme For 19th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 11 Nov 2026 10:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ladakh Police Sonam Wangchuk LAHDC Elections Ladakh Elections
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