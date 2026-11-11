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English NewsCitiesKulgam Terror Attack: CCTV Captures Attack On CRPF Personnel And Moments After Gunfire

Kulgam Terror Attack: CCTV Captures Attack On CRPF Personnel And Moments After Gunfire

Three CRPF personnel were injured in the attack and rushed to a hospital in Anantnag, around 22 kilometres from the spot.

Written By : Asif Qureshi |  Updated at : 11 Nov 2026 11:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CCTV footage shows Kulgam CRPF personnel under sudden gunfire.
  • Three personnel injured, one critically, during the attack.
  • Attackers fled on motorcycles; security forces launched search.
  • Footage captures chaos, injured soldier's plea for help.

CCTV footage of the terrorist attack on CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district has surfaced on social media, showing the moments when gunfire erupted near a security deployment in Mir Bazaar.

The video shows CRPF personnel sitting on a pavement outside closed shops when gunshots are heard at around 2:06 pm. Bullets appear to hit the ground close to the soldiers, sending dust into the air. One personnel immediately runs for cover before returning shortly afterwards with his weapon to assess the direction of the firing.

The footage captures the sound of gunfire, soldiers alerting one another and the ensuing chaos over approximately five minutes.

‘We've Been Shot, Come Quickly’: Injured Soldier's Plea

At around 2:07 pm, another soldier, dressed in full combat gear, is seen climbing onto the roof of a shop. Meanwhile, an injured personnel, who remains off camera, can be heard shouting, "We've been shot, come quickly."

The CCTV footage records around 25 to 30 rounds of firing. However, it remains unclear whether all the shots were fired by the attackers or whether some were retaliatory rounds fired by the CRPF personnel.

ALSO READ: Delhi-NCR GRAP-III: Schools In Noida To Hold Classes Up To Class 5 In Hybrid Mode

One CRPF Personnel In Critical Condition

Three CRPF personnel were injured in the attack and rushed to a hospital in Anantnag, around 22 kilometres from the spot.

One of the injured personnel sustained a bullet injury to the stomach and is in critical condition. The other two suffered injuries to their arms and legs.

Search Operation Launched To Track Attackers

The attackers fled on motorcycles immediately after opening fire. Security forces subsequently cordoned off the area and launched a massive search operation.

Investigating agencies are examining CCTV footage from nearby shops and buildings to identify and track down the attackers.

ALSO READ: Kulgam Terror Attack: LG Manoj Sinha Visits Injured CRPF Personnel, Says Forces Have Free Hand

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the recently surfaced CCTV footage reveal about the Kulgam attack?

The footage showed moments of gunfire near a security deployment, CRPF personnel taking cover, and an injured soldier calling for help. Approximately 25-30 rounds were recorded.

How many CRPF personnel were injured in the Kulgam terrorist attack?

Three CRPF personnel were injured in the attack. One sustained a critical bullet injury to the stomach, while the other two suffered injuries to their arms and legs.

What actions did security forces take following the attack in Kulgam?

Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. They are examining CCTV footage from nearby shops and buildings to identify and track down the attackers.

Published at : 11 Nov 2026 11:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kulgam Terror Attack CCTV Captures Attack On CRPF Personnel Moments After Gunfire
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