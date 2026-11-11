Kulgam Terror Attack: CCTV Captures Attack On CRPF Personnel And Moments After Gunfire

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CCTV footage shows Kulgam CRPF personnel under sudden gunfire.

Three personnel injured, one critically, during the attack.

Attackers fled on motorcycles; security forces launched search.

Footage captures chaos, injured soldier's plea for help.

CCTV footage of the terrorist attack on CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district has surfaced on social media, showing the moments when gunfire erupted near a security deployment in Mir Bazaar.

The video shows CRPF personnel sitting on a pavement outside closed shops when gunshots are heard at around 2:06 pm. Bullets appear to hit the ground close to the soldiers, sending dust into the air. One personnel immediately runs for cover before returning shortly afterwards with his weapon to assess the direction of the firing.

The footage captures the sound of gunfire, soldiers alerting one another and the ensuing chaos over approximately five minutes.

‘We've Been Shot, Come Quickly’: Injured Soldier's Plea

At around 2:07 pm, another soldier, dressed in full combat gear, is seen climbing onto the roof of a shop. Meanwhile, an injured personnel, who remains off camera, can be heard shouting, "We've been shot, come quickly."

The CCTV footage records around 25 to 30 rounds of firing. However, it remains unclear whether all the shots were fired by the attackers or whether some were retaliatory rounds fired by the CRPF personnel.

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One CRPF Personnel In Critical Condition

Three CRPF personnel were injured in the attack and rushed to a hospital in Anantnag, around 22 kilometres from the spot.

One of the injured personnel sustained a bullet injury to the stomach and is in critical condition. The other two suffered injuries to their arms and legs.

Search Operation Launched To Track Attackers

The attackers fled on motorcycles immediately after opening fire. Security forces subsequently cordoned off the area and launched a massive search operation.

Investigating agencies are examining CCTV footage from nearby shops and buildings to identify and track down the attackers.

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