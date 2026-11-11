The recent train derailment occurred in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, shortly after the Chauri Chaura Express left Kanpur Central Station. Four coaches went off the tracks.
Four Coaches Of Chauri Chaura Express Derail In Kanpur, No Injuries Reported
Train No. 15003, travelling from Anwarganj to Gorakhpur, reportedly departed from platform 7. A short distance later, four of its coaches derailed. No injuries have been reported so far.
- Four coaches of Chauri Chaura Express derailed near Kanpur.
- No injuries reported in Kanpur; restoration efforts underway.
- Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed yesterday in Assam; four injured.
- Assam derailment: pilot lost speed; help centres opened.
A train derailment in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has triggered panic among passengers after four coaches of the Chauri Chaura Express went off the tracks shortly after the train left Kanpur Central Station.
Train No. 15003, travelling from Anwarganj to Gorakhpur, reportedly departed from platform 7. A short distance later, four of its coaches derailed. No injuries have been reported so far.
#WATCH | Kanpur, UP: The Chauri Chaura Express, bound for Gorakhpur, derailed while departing from Kanpur Central railway station. Four coaches went off the tracks at Platform 7. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. https://t.co/HsAifUFAfe— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2026
Railway officials have reached the spot, and efforts are underway to restore the derailed coaches to the tracks.
Another Train Derails In Assam
The Kanpur incident comes a day after the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed near Guwahati in Assam on Wednesday, November 11. More than 300 passengers were on board the train when its engine and five coaches derailed at Digaru, according to the Assam Chief Minister. Four people sustained minor injuries.
An Eastern Railway official said passengers had boarded the train at various stations across Kolkata, Naihati, Krishnanagar, and the Malda and Katihar divisions. They were travelling onwards from Guwahati.
Help Centres Set Up At Railway Stations
Railway officials said help centres had been established at Sealdah, Alipurduar, Naihati and Berhampur Court stations to provide assistance and information to passengers from West Bengal and their families.
A spokesperson for the Northeast Frontier Railway said the Sairang-Kolkata Express was being stopped at Digaru railway station to allow another train to pass. However, the loco pilot lost control of the train's speed, resulting in the derailment of the engine and five coaches.
Frequently Asked Questions
Where did the recent train derailment in Uttar Pradesh occur?
Were there any injuries reported in the Kanpur train derailment?
No injuries have been reported so far in the Chauri Chaura Express derailment in Kanpur. Railway officials are at the scene working to restore the coaches.
What caused the derailment of the Kolkata-Sairang Express in Assam?
The derailment in Assam was caused by the loco pilot losing control of the train's speed while it was stopped at Digaru to allow another train to pass. Its engine and five coaches derailed.
Where have help centres been set up for passengers affected by the Assam derailment?
Help centres have been established at Sealdah, Alipurduar, Naihati, and Berhampur Court stations to assist passengers from West Bengal and their families.