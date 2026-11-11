ABP SuperfastDiwali 2026India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesFour Coaches Of Chauri Chaura Express Derail In Kanpur, No Injuries Reported

Four Coaches Of Chauri Chaura Express Derail In Kanpur, No Injuries Reported

Train No. 15003, travelling from Anwarganj to Gorakhpur, reportedly departed from platform 7. A short distance later, four of its coaches derailed. No injuries have been reported so far.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 11 Nov 2026 07:08 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Four coaches of Chauri Chaura Express derailed near Kanpur.
  • No injuries reported in Kanpur; restoration efforts underway.
  • Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed yesterday in Assam; four injured.
  • Assam derailment: pilot lost speed; help centres opened.

A train derailment in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has triggered panic among passengers after four coaches of the Chauri Chaura Express went off the tracks shortly after the train left Kanpur Central Station.

Train No. 15003, travelling from Anwarganj to Gorakhpur, reportedly departed from platform 7. A short distance later, four of its coaches derailed. No injuries have been reported so far.

Railway officials have reached the spot, and efforts are underway to restore the derailed coaches to the tracks.

Another Train Derails In Assam

The Kanpur incident comes a day after the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed near Guwahati in Assam on Wednesday, November 11. More than 300 passengers were on board the train when its engine and five coaches derailed at Digaru, according to the Assam Chief Minister. Four people sustained minor injuries.

An Eastern Railway official said passengers had boarded the train at various stations across Kolkata, Naihati, Krishnanagar, and the Malda and Katihar divisions. They were travelling onwards from Guwahati.

Help Centres Set Up At Railway Stations

Railway officials said help centres had been established at Sealdah, Alipurduar, Naihati and Berhampur Court stations to provide assistance and information to passengers from West Bengal and their families.

A spokesperson for the Northeast Frontier Railway said the Sairang-Kolkata Express was being stopped at Digaru railway station to allow another train to pass. However, the loco pilot lost control of the train's speed, resulting in the derailment of the engine and five coaches.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the recent train derailment in Uttar Pradesh occur?

The recent train derailment occurred in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, shortly after the Chauri Chaura Express left Kanpur Central Station. Four coaches went off the tracks.

Were there any injuries reported in the Kanpur train derailment?

No injuries have been reported so far in the Chauri Chaura Express derailment in Kanpur. Railway officials are at the scene working to restore the coaches.

What caused the derailment of the Kolkata-Sairang Express in Assam?

The derailment in Assam was caused by the loco pilot losing control of the train's speed while it was stopped at Digaru to allow another train to pass. Its engine and five coaches derailed.

Where have help centres been set up for passengers affected by the Assam derailment?

Help centres have been established at Sealdah, Alipurduar, Naihati, and Berhampur Court stations to assist passengers from West Bengal and their families.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 Nov 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kanpur Four Coaches Of Chauri Chaura Express Derail In Kanpur Chauri Chaura Express Derailed No Injuries Reported
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi's Air Quality Worsens Again As AQI Touches 313, Stubble Burning Set To Add To Pollution
Delhi AQI Returns To 'Very Poor' Category At 313, Stubble Burning Impact Set To Rise
Cities
Aqua Line Extension: 5 New Stations To Connect Noida And Greater Noida
Aqua Line Extension: 5 New Stations To Connect Noida And Greater Noida
Cities
Former Punjab Police DSP Convicted In 32-Year-Old Amrik Singh Kidnapping Case
Former Punjab Police DSP Convicted In 32-Year-Old Amrik Singh Kidnapping Case
Cities
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge Booked Over Remarks Against RSS
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge Booked Over Remarks Against RSS
Advertisement

Videos

Demonetisation Attack: Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP on the 10th Anniversary of Note Ban
Diwali Debate: Yogi Adityanath Hits Back at Congress Over Pollution Remarks
Hijack Threat: Air India Flight to Mumbai Receives Hijack Warning at Kolkata Airport
Dalit Battle: BSP and SP Intensify Their Fight for Uttar Pradesh’s Dalit Vote Bank
Third Front: Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Azad Set to Announce Alliance in Lucknow
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget