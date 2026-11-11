Four Coaches Of Chauri Chaura Express Derail In Kanpur, No Injuries Reported

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Four coaches of Chauri Chaura Express derailed near Kanpur.

No injuries reported in Kanpur; restoration efforts underway.

Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed yesterday in Assam; four injured.

Assam derailment: pilot lost speed; help centres opened.

A train derailment in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has triggered panic among passengers after four coaches of the Chauri Chaura Express went off the tracks shortly after the train left Kanpur Central Station.

Train No. 15003, travelling from Anwarganj to Gorakhpur, reportedly departed from platform 7. A short distance later, four of its coaches derailed. No injuries have been reported so far.

#WATCH | Kanpur, UP: The Chauri Chaura Express, bound for Gorakhpur, derailed while departing from Kanpur Central railway station. Four coaches went off the tracks at Platform 7. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. https://t.co/HsAifUFAfe — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2026

Railway officials have reached the spot, and efforts are underway to restore the derailed coaches to the tracks.

Another Train Derails In Assam

The Kanpur incident comes a day after the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed near Guwahati in Assam on Wednesday, November 11. More than 300 passengers were on board the train when its engine and five coaches derailed at Digaru, according to the Assam Chief Minister. Four people sustained minor injuries.

An Eastern Railway official said passengers had boarded the train at various stations across Kolkata, Naihati, Krishnanagar, and the Malda and Katihar divisions. They were travelling onwards from Guwahati.

Help Centres Set Up At Railway Stations

Railway officials said help centres had been established at Sealdah, Alipurduar, Naihati and Berhampur Court stations to provide assistance and information to passengers from West Bengal and their families.

A spokesperson for the Northeast Frontier Railway said the Sairang-Kolkata Express was being stopped at Digaru railway station to allow another train to pass. However, the loco pilot lost control of the train's speed, resulting in the derailment of the engine and five coaches.