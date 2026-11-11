India Simplifies Visa Rules: Categories Cut From 13 To 9, Application Fields Reduced By 70%

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India simplified visa system, reducing categories and application paperwork.

New Visitor, Medical, Student visas offer clearer, purpose-based options.

Business visas streamlined; new system fully implements by 2026-end.

The Indian government has simplified its visa system for foreign nationals by reducing the number of main visa categories from 13 to nine and sub-categories from 49 to 23. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also cut the number of fields in visa application forms by 65-70 per cent to make the process easier and quicker. The changes aim to reduce paperwork, improve clarity and make it simpler for foreign visitors to choose the right visa.

The revised system will cover tourists, business travellers, students, medical visitors and other foreign nationals coming to India.

Fewer Categories, Less Paperwork

According to the MHA, the government reviewed visa systems in developed countries and international standards before introducing the changes.

The exercise follows an earlier revision in October 2025, when the number of main visa categories was reduced from 22 to 13.

The former Tourist Visa has also been renamed the Visitor Visa, as it now covers more purposes than just holidays. It has two sub-categories:

V-1: For short visits, including business meetings, medical consultations, wellness retreats, short-term medical treatment and short courses in Indian languages, music, art and craft. It is valid for 30 days with multiple entries.

For short visits, including business meetings, medical consultations, wellness retreats, short-term medical treatment and short courses in Indian languages, music, art and craft. It is valid for 30 days with multiple entries. V-2: For longer visits, with validity of one, five or 10 years. It also covers activities permitted under V-1 and mountaineering. Mountaineering visits can receive a six-month multiple-entry visa.

Changes For Medical Visitors And Students

The Medical Visa system will continue to have separate categories for conventional and AYUSH treatments.

The M-1 visa covers treatments other than AYUSH, while the M-3 visa is meant for AYUSH treatments. Both will generally be valid for one year with multiple entries. Separate attendant visas, M-2 and M-4, will also be available for people accompanying patients.

The Student Visa category has been divided into two sub-categories. S-1 covers school, undergraduate and postgraduate education, while S-2 covers PhD scholars, researchers, visiting faculty, interns and exchange students.

Students admitted through the Study in India portal may receive an e-S1 visa valid for up to five years or the duration of their course, whichever is shorter.

Business Visas Get New Categories

Business Visas will now be divided into B-1 and B-2 categories. B-1 covers long-term business activities, including setting up industrial or commercial ventures in India. B-2 covers short-term business activities, conferences, sports, films and performing arts.

Foreign technical experts and engineers hired by Indian companies for installation, maintenance, production, IT support and training may also receive a Production Investment Business Visa under B-2.

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New Rules By Year-End

The government has reduced the information required in application forms by 65-70 per cent across all 23 visa sub-categories.

The MHA is updating its information technology systems to implement the revised framework. According to the ministry, visas under the new system are expected to be issued by the end of 2026.

The nine main categories will be Business, Diplomatic, Work, Journalist, Medical, Official, Student, Visitor and Miscellaneous visas.

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