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English NewsNews'Return To Roots': Jaishankar Announces Theme For 19th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

'Return To Roots': Jaishankar Announces Theme For 19th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

PM Modi will inaugurate the 19th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Kolkata from January 7-9, 2027, while President Droupadi Murmu will attend the closing session and confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 11 Nov 2026 09:39 PM (IST)
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  • Overseas Indians contribute globally, crucial for Viksit Bharat vision.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said the Indian diaspora was not merely connected to the country's past but was also an integral part of its present and an important stakeholder in its future. Speaking at the launch of the official website for the 19th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD), scheduled to be held in Kolkata from January 7 to 9, 2027, he described overseas Indians as a "living bridge" between India and the world.

Kolkata To Host PBD 2027

The website was jointly launched by Jaishankar and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at an event in New Delhi. The West Bengal government will co-host the three-day convention.

Highlighting Kolkata's historical connection with the Indian diaspora, Jaishankar said the city had played an important role in India's evolution and the movement of Indians across the world.

He recalled how generations of Indians had travelled from Kolkata to destinations such as Mauritius, Fiji and the Caribbean, carrying their languages, customs and faith with them.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas commemorates the return of Mahatma Gandhi to India from South Africa on January 9, 1915.

Also Read: PM Modi Cabinet's 5 Big Decisions: Noida Metro Expansion, Rs 62,370 Crore Fertiliser Subsidy

Diaspora's Role In India's Future

Describing the journey of overseas Indians as a remarkable story of courage, enterprise and resilience, Jaishankar highlighted their contributions to the countries they now call home.

He said the diaspora had contributed significantly to global exchanges of knowledge, innovation, culture and enterprise while maintaining strong connections with India.

The minister added that as India progresses towards its vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, overseas Indians will play an increasingly important role through their expertise, entrepreneurial capabilities, technological knowledge and international networks.

'Return To Roots' Theme

The 19th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be held under the theme 'Return to Roots: Reigniting the Diaspora Connect with Bharat'.

Jaishankar said the theme reflects India's efforts to strengthen the cultural, ancestral and civilisational connections of overseas Indians with their homeland.

The convention will also focus on encouraging younger generations of the diaspora to rediscover their heritage and understand contemporary India.

As part of the celebrations, a gamified application called Bharatverse has also been developed to help overseas Indians connect with the country through a contemporary digital experience.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the main convention, while President Droupadi Murmu will attend the valedictory session and confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman.

Also Read: 3 CRPF Personnel Injured In Kulgam Terror Attack; Opposition Questions Amit Shah

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 11 Nov 2026 09:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
S Jaishankar PM Narendra Modi PM Narendra Modi Indian Diaspora Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2027
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