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Planning a winter getaway to Himachal Pradesh? IRCTC Tourism is offering a seven-night, eight-day Shimla-Manali Winter Special flight package covering Shimla, Kufri, Manali and Chandigarh. Starting at Rs 48,250 per person, the tour includes flights, hotel accommodation, meals and sightseeing, giving travellers an opportunity to explore scenic mountain destinations during the winter season.

The tour, identified by package code SMA72, departs from Chennai on November 26, 2026. Here is a look at the itinerary, travel routes, package prices and additional expenses to consider before planning the holiday.

From the snow-kissed hills of Shimla and Kufri to the breathtaking landscapes of Manali, enjoy a refreshing winter getaway with IRCTC Tourism’s Shimla Manali Winter Special flight tour package. Experience mountain views, chilly weather and unforgettable moments. Book now! https://t.co/JTZAhZVfL3 (Package Code=SMA72) #Travel #traveling — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) November 7, 2026

Shimla-Manali Winter Tour Package Details

The eight-day tour includes two nights in Shimla, three nights in Manali and two nights in Chandigarh. It also features a ride on the famous Kalka-Shimla Toy Train.

The package includes return flights between Chennai and Chandigarh, hotel accommodation, breakfast, dinner and local sightseeing in an air-conditioned tempo traveller.

How To Reach Shimla And Manali On A Budget?

Travellers can reach Himachal Pradesh by train, bus or flight, depending on their starting point and budget.

By train: Kalka and Chandigarh are convenient railway stations. From Kalka, travellers can take the heritage toy train to Shimla.

By bus: Overnight buses from Delhi to Shimla and Manali are available in ordinary and Volvo categories.

By flight: Chandigarh is a convenient airport for reaching Shimla and Manali. Booking tickets early can help manage airfare expenses.

By road: Travellers can hire taxis or take buses from Chandigarh. Sharing a cab with fellow travellers can reduce transportation costs.

The advertised package, however, includes flights from Chennai to Chandigarh and back.

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7 Nights And 8 Days Shimla-Manali Tour Itinerary

Day 1-2: Chandigarh And Shimla

The journey begins in Chandigarh, with sightseeing at Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden, Rose Garden, Sector 17 Plaza, Elante Mall, the Art Museum and Mansa Devi Temple.

The tour then proceeds to Shimla, covering Mall Road, Kali Bari Temple, Jakhu Temple, Kufri, Green Valley, Fun World and Himalayan Natural Park.

Day 3-5: Kufri, Kullu And Manali

The journey towards Manali includes stops at Sunder Nagar Lake, Pandoh Dam, Vaishno Devi Temple and a Kullu shawl factory.

Travellers get three nights in Manali to explore the hill station and its popular attractions.

Day 6-8: Exploring Manali And Returning To Chandigarh

Manali sightseeing includes Hidimba Devi Temple, Manu Temple, Van Vihar, Club House, a Buddhist monastery and the Tibetan Market.

The itinerary also features Atal Tunnel and Solang Valley, subject to local permissions and weather conditions. The journey concludes with a return to Chandigarh for the flight to Chennai.

Shimla-Manali Winter Tour Package Price And Budget

The promotional starting price is Rs 48,250 per person. However, the listed fares vary according to room occupancy.

Single occupancy: Rs 73,500 per person

Double occupancy: Rs 54,800 per person

Triple occupancy: Rs 52,000 per person

Child aged 5-11 years with bed: Rs 44,600

Child aged 5-11 years without bed: Rs 39,600

How Much Will The Trip Cost?

A couple sharing a double-occupancy room will pay approximately Rs 1,09,600 for the package.

For three adults sharing accommodation, the total package cost comes to Rs 1,56,000.

These amounts do not include additional personal expenses, so travellers should keep some extra money aside.

What Is Included In The Package?

The package covers:

Return flights between Chennai and Chandigarh

Seven nights of hotel accommodation

Breakfast and dinner

Local sightseeing in an air-conditioned tempo traveller

Kalka-Shimla Toy Train journey

Travel insurance

Lunches, entrance fees, shopping, laundry, tips and optional activities are not included. Airport transfers in Chennai are also excluded.

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How To Explore Shimla And Manali On A Budget?

Travellers can keep their expenses under control with a few simple measures.

Book flights early: Compare fares and book tickets in advance to avoid last-minute price increases.

Choose shared accommodation: Triple occupancy costs less per person than single or double occupancy.

Plan meals: Breakfast and dinner are included, so budget separately for lunches.

Use public transport: Local buses and shared cabs can be economical alternatives to private taxis.

Limit optional activities: Adventure sports and additional attractions can increase the overall holiday cost.

Keep an extra budget: Set aside money for snacks, entry tickets, shopping and unexpected expenses.

How To Book The Shimla-Manali Winter Special Tour?

Travellers can check availability, updated fares and booking conditions on the official tourism website.

Package code: SMA72

Departure: November 26, 2026

Duration: 7 Nights / 8 Days

Departure city: Chennai

Promotional starting price: Rs 48,250 per person

For bookings and further details, visit IRCTC Tourism.

Disclaimer: Package prices, inclusions, itinerary and travel schedules are subject to change depending on availability and applicable terms and conditions. Travellers are advised to check the official website for the latest details before booking. Additional personal expenses may apply.