Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prevent cat access to toxic plants for their safety.

Cats are curious by nature and may often nibble on leaves, flowers and houseplants while exploring their surroundings. While several plants are harmless to pets, some commonly found indoor and outdoor plants can be toxic to cats and may cause anything from stomach upset to serious organ damage. For cat parents, knowing which plants can pose a risk is important, particularly if their pets have access to balconies, gardens or indoor plants. Here are some plants that should be kept away from cats.

Why Can Plants Be Dangerous For Cats?

Cats may chew or swallow parts of plants while playing or exploring. The effects of eating a toxic plant can depend on the type of plant, the part consumed and the quantity ingested. Some plants may cause symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, drooling or irritation in the mouth. Others can lead to more serious complications, including kidney, liver or heart problems.

Lilies Can Be Extremely Dangerous For Cats

Lilies are among the most dangerous plants for cats. Certain varieties can cause acute kidney failure if ingested. Asiatic lilies, Easter lilies, Japanese Show lilies, Stargazer lilies, Tiger lilies and Daylilies are particularly dangerous. Even a small amount of exposure can be a medical emergency.

Lily Pollen And Vase Water Can Also Pose A Risk

Cats do not necessarily have to eat the flowers to be exposed. Lily pollen can stick to their fur and may be swallowed when cats groom themselves. Water from a vase containing lilies can also be dangerous. If a cat has potentially been exposed to a highly toxic lily, immediate veterinary attention is important, even if the animal does not appear sick.

Peace Lilies And Calla Lilies Are Different

Peace lilies and calla lilies are not considered as dangerous as the true lilies associated with kidney failure. However, they can still irritate a cat's mouth, tongue and throat if chewed.

Sago Palm Can Be Highly Toxic

Sago palms are another plant that should be kept away from cats. All parts of the plant can be toxic, with the seeds being particularly dangerous. Ingestion can cause vomiting, gastrointestinal problems and lethargy. More serious poisoning can involve liver damage, seizures and other severe complications. Cat parents should also be careful when choosing decorative plants that resemble palms, as not every plant sold as a palm has the same toxicity profile.

Tulips And Hyacinths Can Harm Cats

Tulips and hyacinths are popular flowering plants, but they can be harmful to cats if eaten.

Bulbs Can Be Particularly Dangerous

The bulbs contain higher concentrations of toxic compounds. Cats that ingest them may develop symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea and lethargy.

Azaleas Can Be Toxic To Cats

Azaleas are another garden favourite that can pose a risk to pets. Eating parts of the plant can result in digestive problems and other signs of poisoning. If a cat is suspected of chewing on an azalea, pet parents should contact a veterinarian rather than waiting for symptoms to become severe.

Cyclamen Can Cause Poisoning

Cyclamen plants are commonly kept as ornamental plants, but they can be toxic to cats. The roots and tubers contain toxic compounds, and ingestion may cause vomiting, diarrhoea and other symptoms. Larger amounts can lead to more serious effects.

Daffodils Can Be Dangerous

Daffodils are another flowering plant that should be kept away from curious cats. The bulbs contain toxic compounds and are particularly concerning if swallowed. Depending on the amount consumed, a cat may develop vomiting, diarrhoea, drooling or other signs of illness.

Autumn Crocus Is Toxic To Cats

Autumn crocus is different from the spring crocus and can be highly toxic if ingested. Cats that eat this plant may develop gastrointestinal symptoms and, in severe cases, more serious health complications. Any suspected ingestion requires prompt veterinary advice.

Golden Pothos Can Irritate A Cat's Mouth

Golden pothos, also known as devil's ivy, is a popular indoor plant. However, it contains compounds that can cause irritation when chewed. A cat that bites into the plant may develop mouth irritation, drooling and difficulty swallowing. In some cases, swelling can also affect breathing.

Philodendrons Can Also Be Harmful

Philodendrons are commonly grown as houseplants but are not considered safe for cats to chew. They contain microscopic, needle-like calcium oxalate crystals. When a cat bites into the plant, these crystals can cause intense irritation of the mouth and throat. Symptoms can include drooling, pawing at the mouth, difficulty swallowing and, in severe cases, breathing difficulties.

Jade Plants Should Be Kept Away From Cats

Jade plants are popular succulents and are often kept indoors. However, they can be toxic to cats if ingested. Cats that consume jade plants may show signs such as vomiting, depression or a lack of coordination.

Kalanchoe Can Be Toxic

Kalanchoe is another commonly grown ornamental plant that can be harmful to cats. Ingestion can cause gastrointestinal symptoms and, in more serious cases, may affect the heart. Pet parents should therefore avoid allowing cats to chew on this plant.

Lily Of The Valley Is Not A True Lily

Despite its name, lily of the valley is not a true lily. However, it contains toxic compounds that can affect cats. Ingestion may cause vomiting and diarrhoea and can also affect the heart. Severe poisoning may lead to seizures or other serious complications.

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What Are The Signs Of Plant Poisoning In Cats?

The symptoms of plant poisoning can vary depending on the plant and the amount consumed. Some common warning signs include:

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

Excessive drooling

Loss of appetite

Mouth irritation

Difficulty swallowing

Lethargy

Abdominal discomfort

Breathing difficulties

Tremors or seizures in severe cases

Not every cat will show the same symptoms. Some toxic plants can cause serious internal damage before obvious signs become noticeable.

What Should You Do If Your Cat Eats A Toxic Plant?

If you suspect that your cat has eaten a toxic plant, contact a veterinarian as soon as possible. Do not wait for symptoms to appear if you know or strongly suspect that the plant is poisonous. If possible, keep a sample or photograph of the plant so that it can be identified. Information about the plant can help a veterinarian determine the appropriate course of treatment.

Do Not Try Home Remedies Without Veterinary Advice

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Pet parents should avoid giving a cat home remedies or attempting to make the animal vomit unless specifically instructed by a veterinarian. The right response can depend on the plant involved, the amount consumed and the cat's overall condition. Which Plants Are Safer For Cats? Cat parents who enjoy keeping plants at home can choose varieties considered safer for pets. Roses, orchids and lilacs are among plants generally regarded as non-toxic to cats. However, even plants considered non-toxic can cause stomach upset if a cat eats a large amount. It is therefore best to discourage pets from chewing on houseplants.

How Can You Keep Your Cat Safe Around Plants?

The simplest way to reduce the risk is to avoid keeping toxic plants in areas that your cat can access. Remember that cats can climb and jump, so placing a dangerous plant on a shelf may not be enough. Hanging plants should also be checked to ensure that leaves do not remain within reach. Before purchasing a new houseplant, cat parents should check whether it is considered toxic to cats. If you are unsure about a plant already present in your home, identify it before allowing your cat access to it.

Pet First: Keep Toxic Plants Away From Curious Cats

Plants can make a home or garden look attractive, but some varieties can pose serious risks to cats. Lilies, sago palms, tulips, hyacinths, azaleas, cyclamen and several popular houseplants should be handled with particular care. If your cat has chewed or swallowed a plant that may be toxic, contact a veterinarian promptly. Early professional advice can be important, particularly when the plant involved is known to cause severe poisoning.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]