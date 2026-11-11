ABP SuperfastDiwali 2026India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsLifestyleBurning Eyes After Diwali? 5 Effective Ways To Get Relief From Firecracker Smoke Irritation

Burning Eyes After Diwali? 5 Effective Ways To Get Relief From Firecracker Smoke Irritation

Diwali smoke and pollution can cause burning eyes, redness and sore throat. Know the causes, home remedies, precautions and warning signs that require medical attention.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 11 Nov 2026 07:51 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Seek medical help for persistent pain or worsening symptoms.

If you are experiencing burning eyes, redness, excessive watering or a sore throat after Diwali, firecracker smoke and increased air pollution could be responsible. During the festival, prolonged exposure to smoke, dust and airborne particles can irritate the eyes and throat.

According to experts at Max Healthcare, chemicals, fine particles and smoke released by firecrackers can affect the outer surface of the eyes, causing irritation, itching and redness. Prolonged exposure to smoke, particularly in poorly ventilated areas, can make these symptoms worse.

People who already experience dry eyes or allergies may be more vulnerable to irritation. Dust, ash and other airborne particles can also enter the eyes, creating a sensation of something being stuck inside.

Symptoms Of Eye Irritation And Throat Discomfort

Symptoms can vary depending on the duration and intensity of exposure to smoke and pollution. Common signs include:

  • Redness and burning sensation in the eyes

  • Itching and excessive watering

  • Dryness or a stinging sensation

  • Feeling as though something is stuck in the eye

  • Sensitivity to bright light

  • Sore throat and throat discomfort

While mild irritation may settle with appropriate care, persistent or worsening symptoms should not be ignored.

ALSO READ | Burnt Your Hand While Lighting Crackers? Know The Right First Aid And Mistakes To Avoid

How To Get Relief From Burning Eyes After Diwali

1. Move Away From Smoke And Pollution

The first step is to reduce further exposure to smoke and polluted air. Move to a cleaner environment if the surroundings are smoky. Continued exposure can prolong irritation and discomfort.

2. Wash Your Eyes With Clean Water

If dust or an external particle enters your eye, gently rinse it with clean water or sterile saline. Avoid rubbing your eyes, as this can worsen irritation.

Do not attempt to remove particles lodged inside your eyes using your fingers, tissues or cotton buds.

3. Apply A Cool Compress

Placing a clean, cool compress over closed eyelids may help soothe mild burning, itching and irritation.

However, if you suspect an eye injury or experience severe symptoms, do not rely solely on a cold compress.

4. Use Artificial Tears If Needed

Artificial tears can help relieve dryness and restore moisture to the eyes. Preservative-free artificial tears may be suitable for people who need frequent lubrication.

Avoid using antibiotic eye drops, steroid drops or redness-relief eye drops without consulting an eye specialist.

5. Avoid Contact Lenses During Irritation

If you wear contact lenses and experience burning or redness, remove them immediately. Avoid wearing them until your eyes have recovered.

Consult an eye specialist if discomfort, redness, pain or blurred vision persists.

ALSO READ | Doc Talk: Why A Normal BMI Doesn't Always Mean Good Metabolic Health

How To Protect Your Eyes After Diwali

Even after the festival, pollution and smoke may continue to affect eye health. Taking a few precautions can help reduce exposure.

  • Avoid spending prolonged periods outdoors when air pollution is high.

  • Keep windows closed when outdoor air quality is particularly poor.

  • Avoid standing close to firecrackers or areas where smoke accumulates.

  • Wash your hands thoroughly after handling firecrackers.

  • Avoid touching or rubbing your eyes with unclean hands.

  • Follow an eye specialist's advice if you have recurring dry eyes.

  • Keep children away from firecrackers and ensure they maintain a safe distance.

When Should You Consult A Doctor?

Eye irritation should not be dismissed if it persists or worsens despite avoiding smoke and pollution.

Seek medical attention if you experience:

  • Severe eye pain or intense burning

  • Persistent redness, itching or watering

  • Difficulty opening your eyes

  • Blurred or reduced vision

  • Increased sensitivity to light

  • Symptoms that continue to worsen

Severe pain, sudden vision changes or suspected contact with a burning ember require immediate medical attention.

 [Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I protect my eyes from pollution after Diwali?

Limit outdoor exposure when pollution is high and keep windows closed. Avoid areas with smoke, wash hands thoroughly, and refrain from rubbing your eyes.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read More
Published at : 11 Nov 2026 07:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Air Pollution Sore Throat Eye Irritation Burning Eyes Firecracker Smoke
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
Arshdeep Singh, Samreen Kaur Get Engaged On 11.11; Why Is 11:11 Considered So Special?
Arshdeep Singh, Samreen Kaur Get Engaged On 11.11; Why Is 11:11 Considered So Special?
Lifestyle
Budget Traveller | This Winter, Explore Shimla, Manali And 3 More Destinations In 8 Days Under Rs 52,000
Budget Traveller | This Winter, Explore Shimla, Manali And 3 More Destinations In 8 Days Under Rs 52,000
Lifestyle
High Blood Sugar Can Be Deadly: 6 Life-Threatening Complications You Should Know
High Blood Sugar Can Be Deadly: 6 Life-Threatening Complications You Should Know
Lifestyle
Closing Bathroom Door After Flushing May Trap Germs Inside, Here's Why
Closing Bathroom Door After Flushing May Trap Germs Inside, Here's Why
Advertisement

Videos

Demonetisation Attack: Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP on the 10th Anniversary of Note Ban
Diwali Debate: Yogi Adityanath Hits Back at Congress Over Pollution Remarks
Hijack Threat: Air India Flight to Mumbai Receives Hijack Warning at Kolkata Airport
Dalit Battle: BSP and SP Intensify Their Fight for Uttar Pradesh’s Dalit Vote Bank
Third Front: Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Azad Set to Announce Alliance in Lucknow
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget