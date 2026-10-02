Pet First | 7 Pet-Friendly Weed Killers To Help Keep Unwanted Plants Away

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Avoid glyphosate, paraquat; contact vet if pet exposed.

Keeping a garden free of unwanted weeds can be challenging, especially for pet parents. Dogs and cats often spend time outdoors, where they may come into contact with freshly treated plants or accidentally ingest gardening products. While traditional weed killers can contain ingredients that may be harmful to animals, several pet-friendly alternatives use ingredients such as concentrated vinegar, citric acid, salt and essential oils. However, pet parents should remember that even products marketed as natural or pet-friendly need to be used carefully. Some weed-killer options highlighted by Daily Paws, along with important precautions to help keep pets safe.

7 Pet-Friendly Weed Killers For Your Garden

1. Green Gobbler Vinegar Weed & Grass Killer

Green Gobbler Vinegar Weed & Grass Killer uses a 20 per cent vinegar formula and is designed to eliminate different types of weeds, including clover, crabgrass and dollarweed. However, it is a non-selective weed killer, which means it can damage grass and other plants that come into contact with it. Therefore, it should only be sprayed in areas where you want to remove all vegetation.

2. Harris 20% Vinegar Extra Strength

Harris 20% Vinegar Extra Strength uses concentrated vinegar to tackle invasive patches of weeds. Although vinegar-based weed killers can be an alternative to some conventional herbicides, concentrated vinegar can still irritate the skin and lungs. Pet parents should keep their animals indoors while applying the product and follow all safety instructions on the label.

3. Just For Pets Pet Friendly & Pet Safe Weed Killer

This weed killer contains ingredients such as vinegar, citric acid, salt, clove oil and lemon juice. Its fast-drying formula is marketed as being suitable for homes with pets. However, it is also non-selective and can kill any greenery it comes into contact with. Pet parents should therefore be careful when spraying it around lawns, flower beds and other plants.

4. Bonide Ready-to-Use Burnout Weed and Grass Killer

Bonide Ready-to-Use Burnout Weed and Grass Killer contains clove oil and citric acid. It is another option for people looking for an alternative to vinegar-heavy weed killers. As with any weed killer, pets should be kept away from the area during application. They should only be allowed back once the product has completely dried and the label instructions permit re-entry.

5. Natural Armor Weed and Grass Killer

Natural Armor Weed and Grass Killer uses ingredients including vinegar, salt, citrus ingredients and essential oils. The product is non-selective, so it can affect desirable plants as well as weeds. Pet parents should take care when spraying it around plants they want to preserve.

6. ECO Garden PRO Organic Vinegar Weed Killer

ECO Garden PRO Organic Vinegar Weed Killer uses organic white vinegar and Himalayan rock salt. According to Daily Paws, it can be useful for controlling weeds in areas such as driveways, sidewalks and parking areas. Since it is non-selective, it should not be sprayed on plants or grass that you want to keep.

7. Dr. Earth Final Stop Weed & Grass Killer

Dr. Earth Final Stop Weed & Grass Killer contains a blend of essential oils, including clove, cinnamon, rosemary and thyme. Like several other weed killers, it can also damage grass and other desirable plants. Pet parents should therefore pay close attention to where the spray is applied and keep pets away while the product is still wet.

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How To Keep Pets Safe Around Weed Killers

Keep Pets Away During Application

One of the most important precautions is to keep dogs and cats away while weed killer is being applied. Pets should remain indoors during spraying and should not be allowed into the treated area until the product has completely dried. The drying period can vary depending on the product and environmental conditions, so always follow the instructions on the label.

Follow The Product Label Carefully

Always read the manufacturer's instructions before using a weed killer. Do not assume that a product is completely safe just because it is labelled as natural, organic or pet-friendly. Follow the recommended quantity, application method and waiting period before allowing pets back into the area.

Store Weed Killers Out Of Your Pet's Reach

Pet safety is important even after the product has been used. Weed killers should be stored in a secure location that dogs and cats cannot access. Keep them away from food, pet supplies and other products that animals may accidentally reach. Dogs can sometimes mistake gardening products for toys, increasing the risk of accidental ingestion.

Be Careful With Concentrated Vinegar

Vinegar may be a familiar household ingredient, but concentrated vinegar used in weed killers can be much stronger than the vinegar normally used in cooking. If swallowed, concentrated vinegar can cause illness in dogs. Therefore, vinegar-based weed killers should also be handled and stored carefully.

What Ingredients Should Pet Parents Watch Out For?

Glyphosate

Glyphosate is a commonly used herbicide found in several weed-killing products. Pets can potentially be exposed when they touch or eat plants that have been treated while the product is still wet. Possible signs following ingestion can include vomiting, diarrhoea, loss of appetite and drowsiness. Pet parents using glyphosate-containing products should carefully follow the product instructions and keep animals away from treated areas during the recommended waiting period.

Paraquat

Paraquat is a highly toxic herbicide and can pose serious health risks following exposure. According to veterinary guidance cited by Daily Paws, paraquat can affect the lungs and may lead to serious breathing problems. Its use is generally restricted to licensed operators, but pet parents should still be aware of its potential danger.

Organophosphates

Organophosphates are another group of pesticide ingredients that can be highly toxic. Veterinary guidance cited by Daily Paws notes that exposure to these chemicals can potentially affect an animal's nervous system. Pet parents should carefully check the ingredients of gardening products and follow all safety instructions.

What Should You Do If Your Pet Is Exposed To Weed Killer?

If your dog or cat walks through a freshly treated area, licks a wet plant or may have swallowed weed killer, contact a veterinarian immediately. Keep the product packaging or label with you so that the veterinarian can identify the ingredients and concentration. Do not try to treat suspected poisoning at home unless a veterinary professional specifically advises you to do so.

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Are Natural Weed Killers Completely Safe For Pets?

Not necessarily. Products containing vinegar, salt, citric acid or essential oils may be considered alternatives to some conventional herbicides, but that does not mean they are completely risk-free. The risk depends on the product's ingredients, concentration, method of application and the amount of exposure. Even natural or organic products should therefore be kept away from pets during application and until the treated area is safe. Pet parents do not necessarily have to choose between maintaining a weed-free garden and protecting their pets. Several weed-control products use ingredients such as vinegar, citric acid, salt and essential oils as alternatives to conventional herbicides. However, no weed killer should be treated as completely harmless. The safest approach is to keep dogs and cats indoors during application, prevent them from entering treated areas until the product has dried as directed, and store all gardening chemicals securely. Always read the product label carefully and consult a veterinarian if you suspect that your pet has been exposed to or ingested a weed killer.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]