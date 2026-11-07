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English NewsPhoto GalleryLifestyleDiwali 2026: 5 Creative Ways To Decorate Your Home With Fresh Flowers

Diwali 2026: 5 Creative Ways To Decorate Your Home With Fresh Flowers

Discover 5 beautiful ways to decorate your home with fresh flowers this Diwali, from marigold torans and floral rangoli to elegant urlis and festive centrepieces.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 07 Nov 2026 09:23 PM (IST)
Discover 5 beautiful ways to decorate your home with fresh flowers this Diwali, from marigold torans and floral rangoli to elegant urlis and festive centrepieces.

Fresh flowers, marigold garlands and floral arrangements add a festive touch to Diwali home decorations.

1/5
Fresh flowers can make your home temple look beautiful during Diwali celebrations. Decorate the puja space with marigold garlands, rose petals and jasmine flowers. You can also place fresh floral arrangements around the idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. (Image Source: ABP Live AI)
Fresh flowers can make your home temple look beautiful during Diwali celebrations. Decorate the puja space with marigold garlands, rose petals and jasmine flowers. You can also place fresh floral arrangements around the idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. (Image Source: ABP Live AI)
2/5
Decorate balconies, windows and doorways with fresh flower strings. Marigold garlands combined with jasmine or roses can create colourful hanging arrangements. These floral decorations add a traditional touch to your home and look especially beautiful during evening celebrations. (Image Source: ABP Live AI)
Decorate balconies, windows and doorways with fresh flower strings. Marigold garlands combined with jasmine or roses can create colourful hanging arrangements. These floral decorations add a traditional touch to your home and look especially beautiful during evening celebrations. (Image Source: ABP Live AI)
3/5
Replace traditional coloured powders with fresh flower petals to create a beautiful Diwali rangoli. Use marigold petals, rose petals and jasmine to make intricate patterns, circles or floral designs. Place a diya in the centre to complete the festive decoration. (Image Source: ABP Live AI)
Replace traditional coloured powders with fresh flower petals to create a beautiful Diwali rangoli. Use marigold petals, rose petals and jasmine to make intricate patterns, circles or floral designs. Place a diya in the centre to complete the festive decoration. (Image Source: ABP Live AI)
4/5
A decorative bowl filled with fresh flowers is a simple yet elegant way to brighten up your interiors. Combine different flowers and colours to create an attractive arrangement. Place it on a console table, coffee table or shelf for a fresh festive look. (Image Source: ABP Live AI)
A decorative bowl filled with fresh flowers is a simple yet elegant way to brighten up your interiors. Combine different flowers and colours to create an attractive arrangement. Place it on a console table, coffee table or shelf for a fresh festive look. (Image Source: ABP Live AI)
5/5
Fresh marigold and jasmine garlands are a timeless way to decorate your entrance during Diwali. Hang floral torans across doorways and combine them with mango leaves for a traditional festive look. These natural decorations can make your home feel warm and welcoming. (Image Source: ABP Live AI)
Fresh marigold and jasmine garlands are a timeless way to decorate your entrance during Diwali. Hang floral torans across doorways and combine them with mango leaves for a traditional festive look. These natural decorations can make your home feel warm and welcoming. (Image Source: ABP Live AI)
Published at : 07 Nov 2026 09:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali Diwali Decoration Ideas Diwali 2026 Fresh Flowers

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