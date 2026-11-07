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Diwali 2026: 5 Creative Ways To Decorate Your Home With Fresh Flowers
Discover 5 beautiful ways to decorate your home with fresh flowers this Diwali, from marigold torans and floral rangoli to elegant urlis and festive centrepieces.
Fresh flowers, marigold garlands and floral arrangements add a festive touch to Diwali home decorations.
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Published at : 07 Nov 2026 09:23 PM (IST)
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