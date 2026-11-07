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5 Minimalist Diwali Home Decor Ideas For An Elegant Festive Look
Planning a classy Diwali makeover? Explore 5 minimalist home decor ideas featuring brass diyas, fresh flowers, fairy lights, rangoli and elegant festive accents.
From elegant brass diyas and fresh flowers to warm fairy lights and decorative accents, these 10 minimalist ideas can give your home a classy festive makeover this Diwali.
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Published at : 07 Nov 2026 06:20 PM (IST)
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