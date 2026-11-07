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English NewsPhoto GalleryLifestyle5 Minimalist Diwali Home Decor Ideas For An Elegant Festive Look

5 Minimalist Diwali Home Decor Ideas For An Elegant Festive Look

Planning a classy Diwali makeover? Explore 5 minimalist home decor ideas featuring brass diyas, fresh flowers, fairy lights, rangoli and elegant festive accents.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 07 Nov 2026 06:20 PM (IST)
Planning a classy Diwali makeover? Explore 5 minimalist home decor ideas featuring brass diyas, fresh flowers, fairy lights, rangoli and elegant festive accents.

From elegant brass diyas and fresh flowers to warm fairy lights and decorative accents, these 10 minimalist ideas can give your home a classy festive makeover this Diwali.

1/5
Your entrance creates the first impression of your home. Decorate the main door with a simple floral toran and place a pair of brass lamps on either side. A small rangoli with flower petals can complete the look without making the space appear cluttered.
Your entrance creates the first impression of your home. Decorate the main door with a simple floral toran and place a pair of brass lamps on either side. A small rangoli with flower petals can complete the look without making the space appear cluttered.
2/5
Give your coffee table a festive makeover with a decorative brass tray, a few candles and fresh flowers. You can also add a small decorative bowl or a traditional accent piece. Keep the arrangement simple and coordinated to maintain a clean and sophisticated appearance.
Give your coffee table a festive makeover with a decorative brass tray, a few candles and fresh flowers. You can also add a small decorative bowl or a traditional accent piece. Keep the arrangement simple and coordinated to maintain a clean and sophisticated appearance.
3/5
A rangoli does not have to be elaborate to make an impression. Choose simple geometric patterns, floral designs or traditional motifs using white rangoli powder. Add a few marigold petals and small diyas around the design to make your entrance look festive and inviting.
A rangoli does not have to be elaborate to make an impression. Choose simple geometric patterns, floral designs or traditional motifs using white rangoli powder. Add a few marigold petals and small diyas around the design to make your entrance look festive and inviting.
4/5
Brass diyas are a timeless addition to Diwali decorations. Their traditional appeal and golden finish can instantly enhance the look of your home. Place a few brass diyas on your entrance table, balcony, windowsill or near the puja area to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
Brass diyas are a timeless addition to Diwali decorations. Their traditional appeal and golden finish can instantly enhance the look of your home. Place a few brass diyas on your entrance table, balcony, windowsill or near the puja area to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
5/5
Warm fairy lights are an easy way to transform your home for Diwali. Decorate your windows, balconies, doorways or living room walls with delicate string lights. Their soft glow creates a cosy atmosphere and complements minimalist interiors beautifully.
Warm fairy lights are an easy way to transform your home for Diwali. Decorate your windows, balconies, doorways or living room walls with delicate string lights. Their soft glow creates a cosy atmosphere and complements minimalist interiors beautifully.
Published at : 07 Nov 2026 06:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rangoli Candles Diyas Home Decor Diwali Decor Diwali 2026 Decoration Minimalist Home Decor Flower

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