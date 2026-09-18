Pet First | Thinking Of Getting A Dog? 14 Things To Consider Before Bringing One Home

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Research dog suitability, budget, and long-term commitment.

Pet-proof home, establish routines, find a veterinarian early.

Provide consistent training, meet needs, expect mistakes, be patient.

Bringing home a dog is exciting, but responsible pet ownership involves much more than choosing a cute companion. From selecting a dog that suits your lifestyle to preparing your home, planning expenses, and understanding their emotional needs, several decisions matter before adoption. Puppies also require time, patience, and consistent training, while adult and senior dogs have their own needs. A trusted veterinarian, reliable support system, and realistic expectations can make the transition easier for everyone. If you are considering becoming a dog parent for the first time, these practical tips can help you prepare for the responsibilities ahead.

Before Bringing Your Dog Home

1. Research The Right Match

The right dog is one whose needs fit your lifestyle, household, and surroundings. Researching breeds can help, but shelter professionals can offer valuable insights into an individual dog's temperament, energy levels and history.

Mick McAuliffe, an animal behaviour and shelter consultant, recommends considering the bigger picture, including family needs, living arrangements and local restrictions. He says shelter staff know the dogs well and can help identify a suitable match.

Your activity level matters, too. If you enjoy long hikes, an energetic breed may suit you. However, flat-faced breeds such as French Bulldogs and Pugs can struggle in warm conditions and may not be suitable for strenuous outdoor activities. Conversely, working and sporting breeds may need more exercise and stimulation than a sedentary household can provide.

Also consider the dog's size, especially if you have young children. Larger dogs can unintentionally knock over small children during play.

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2. Understand The Commitment

Dogs can live for 10 to 15 years or longer, depending on their breed, size and health. Adoption means preparing to care for them throughout their lives.

That includes providing nutritious food, regular exercise, mental stimulation, grooming, training and veterinary care. You are also responsible for your dog's behaviour in public, including cleaning up after them during walks.

Before bringing a dog home, check local rules on licensing, registration and vaccinations. Rabies vaccination requirements, in particular, vary by location and should be confirmed with your local authorities or veterinarian.

3. Decide Whether You Have Time For A Puppy

Puppies are appealing, but they need considerable attention and supervision. They must learn basic household rules, toilet training, crate training, bite inhibition, and how to interact appropriately with people and other animals.

Emily Cook, a former spokesperson for the Humane Society of Charlotte, notes that raising a puppy allows owners to experience their early learning, but also requires teaching them many things at once.

Ask yourself whether your daily schedule allows time for frequent toilet breaks, training sessions, play, and rest. An adult or senior dog may be a better fit if you cannot commit to the demands of puppyhood.

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4. Plan Your Budget

The cost of owning a dog extends well beyond the adoption fee or purchase price. Expenses may include:

Food and treats

Initial supplies and bedding

Vaccinations and routine check-ups

Flea, tick, and parasite prevention

Grooming

Training classes

Pet insurance, where available

Emergency veterinary treatment

Boarding or pet-sitting services

The source material cites an average first-year puppy cost of approximately $4,800, but actual expenses vary significantly by location, dog size, health, and lifestyle. Prepare for both regular costs and unexpected medical bills before making a commitment.

5. Find A Veterinarian Early

Choose a veterinary practice soon after bringing your dog home. A first appointment can help establish a health baseline and clarify the care your pet will need.

Alex Miller, a veterinary technician at Ames Animal Shelter and Animal Control in Ames, Iowa, recommends visiting a vet soon after getting a new dog. The veterinarian can explain the vaccination schedule and advise on flea, tick, and heartworm prevention.

Ask about deworming, dental care, nutrition, sterilisation, parasite control and the appropriate timing of future visits.

Prepare For Your Dog's Daily Needs

6. Make Your Home Safe

Before your dog arrives, inspect your home and garden from their perspective. Secure electrical wires, medicines, cleaning products, toxic plants, small objects, and foods that may be harmful to dogs. Check fences, gates and balconies to prevent escapes or falls.

Essential supplies generally include:

Food and water bowls

A properly fitted collar or harness

A lead

Identification tags

A comfortable bed

Age-appropriate toys

Grooming supplies

Cleaning products for accidents

A crate, if suitable for your dog and training approach

Puppies may outgrow equipment or chew through certain items, so choose supplies with their age and size in mind.

7. Establish A Consistent Training Routine

A new home can be overwhelming, particularly for a rescue dog adjusting after time in a shelter. Some dogs may hide, eat less or avoid interaction during the first few days.

Miller says shelter life can be highly stressful for dogs. Emily Cook adds that settling in may take around two to four weeks, depending on the dog and its previous circumstances.

Give your pet time to adjust rather than forcing interaction. Use positive reinforcement, reward desirable behaviour, and maintain predictable routines for meals, walks, rest, and toilet breaks. Consistency helps your dog understand what is expected and feel more secure.

8. Choose Food According To Their Needs

There is no single diet that suits every dog. Age, size, activity level, allergies and existing health conditions can influence the right food choice.

Speak to your veterinarian before making major dietary changes, particularly if your dog has digestive problems, food sensitivities or a medical condition. Read feeding guidelines carefully and avoid overfeeding, as excess weight can contribute to several health issues.

Abbey Weimann of Ames Animal Shelter and Animal Control also recommends seeking advice from staff at reputable specialist pet stores when looking for food suited to a dog's specific needs.

9. Get Your Dog Microchipped

A microchip is a small identification device placed beneath the skin, usually between a dog's shoulder blades. It contains a unique identification number that can be read using a scanner at a veterinary practice or animal shelter.

Microchipping does not replace a collar and ID tag, but it can improve the chances of being reunited with a lost pet. If you adopt from a shelter, ask whether your dog has already been microchipped and ensure the registration details are updated with your current contact information.

10. Learn To Read Canine Communication

Dogs communicate through body language, facial expressions, posture, vocalisations and changes in behaviour. Understanding these signals can help you recognise when your pet is relaxed, frightened, overstimulated or uncomfortable.

Mick McAuliffe says:

"There are three secrets to dog training," McAuliffe says. "Patience, patience, and patience."

He also highlights the importance of paying attention to a dog's body language. Puppy classes and socialisation activities based on positive reinforcement can help both you and your pet learn to communicate more effectively.

Support Your Dog For Life

11. Meet Their Physical And Mental Needs

Daily walks are important, but exercise requirements differ according to a dog's age, breed, health and energy level. Play, sniffing opportunities, training and interaction also contribute to their wellbeing.

Mental stimulation can help prevent boredom. Puzzle feeders, food-dispensing toys and enrichment activities can encourage dogs to use their natural problem-solving skills. McAuliffe recommends enrichment toys such as Kongs and puzzle toys to keep dogs mentally engaged.

Avoid assuming that every dog needs the same amount or type of exercise. Your veterinarian can help you understand what is appropriate for your pet.

12. Arrange Reliable Backup Care

Think ahead about who can care for your dog when you are working long hours, travelling or dealing with an emergency. Depending on your schedule, you may need a dog walker, daycare, boarding facility or trusted pet sitter.

It is also worth identifying someone who could help if you become temporarily unable to manage your dog's care. McAuliffe asks owners to consider:

"If there's a sudden life change, do you have support that can also support your pet?" he asks. "If you break your leg, who will walk the dog?"

Having a backup plan can prevent stressful decisions during an unexpected situation.

13. Expect Mistakes And Setbacks

Even a well-trained dog may occasionally have an accident indoors, chew something valuable, or rummage through the bin. These incidents are part of the adjustment and learning process.

Alex Miller says:

"At some point, he will have an accident inside, or chew up your shoes or headphones, or get in the trash—it is all part of having a pet," Miller says.

Respond calmly and focus on preventing the behaviour from recurring. If problems persist, seek help from a qualified trainer or veterinary behaviour professional. The Association of Professional Dog Trainers and local animal shelters may offer useful guidance and support.

14. Give Yourself Time To Learn

New owners can easily feel overwhelmed by the number of rules and recommendations available online. However, not every checklist is realistic for every household or dog.

McAuliffe cautions against rigid expectations, saying:

"People go on the internet, and there are lots of checklists for puppies that say [your dog needs to] 'meet 25 new people every day'—and they are scary and unrealistic!" McAuliffe says. Focus on your dog's individual needs, seek professional advice when necessary, and recognise that building trust takes time. You do not have to get everything perfect from day one.

Becoming a dog owner involves a long-term commitment, but preparation can make the experience more manageable. Choose a dog whose needs suit your lifestyle, organise veterinary care, establish routines and make time for both training and companionship. With patience, responsible care and realistic expectations, you can help your new pet settle into a safe and happy home.