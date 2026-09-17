Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Barack Obama mourns Portuguese Water Dog, Sunny, at 13.

Sunny joined Obamas in White House, second term.

Obama shared tribute recalling her loyal, sweet companionship.

Her passing was announced; cause of death undisclosed.

Barack Obama is mourning Sunny, his beloved Portuguese Water Dog, who died at the age of 13. Sharing the news on social media, the former US president remembered the pet as a cherished member of his family. Sunny joined the Obamas during his second term in the White House. Obama did not reveal her cause of death. However, Portuguese Water Dogs typically have a lifespan of around 12 to 15 years, making attentive care especially important as dogs grow older.

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Barack Obama Pays Tribute To Sunny After Her Death

Obama wrote, "Yesterday, we lost a cherished member of our family. We got Sunny at the start of our second term in the White House, and all of us, including our first dog, Bo, immediately fell in love."

He further wrote, "As far as our family was concerned, she was pretty much perfect, and for thirteen years, she would be by our side, always loyal, always sweet, always ready for adventure, still fiery and gorgeous till the very end of her days. We will miss her terribly, and imagine she’s with her big brother now, making sure he’s okay."

Yesterday, we lost a cherished member of our family.



We got Sunny at the start of our second term in the White House, and all of us – including our first dog, Bo – immediately fell in love. We also had trouble keeping up with her, for Sunny was a force of nature. Athletic and… pic.twitter.com/UBHQILb4BG — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 16, 2026

How To Take Care Of Adult And Elderly Dogs

As dogs grow older, their daily needs can change. Regular attention to their diet, movement, hygiene and overall wellbeing can help owners respond to those changes and keep ageing pets comfortable.

1. Schedule Regular Veterinary Check-Ups

Older dogs benefit from regular veterinary care because age can bring changes that aren't always immediately obvious to owners. A dog may continue eating, playing or behaving normally while developing an issue that needs attention. Routine examinations give veterinarians an opportunity to assess the pet's overall condition and identify changes that may require further care. Owners should pay attention to anything unusual between visits, including changes in appetite, drinking habits, sleep, mobility or behaviour.

2. Pay Attention To Their Diet

Nutrition remains an important part of caring for an ageing dog. As pets get older, their dietary requirements can change, so owners should avoid assuming that the same feeding routine will always remain suitable. A veterinarian can help determine whether a dog's existing diet continues to meet its needs or if adjustments should be considered. Portion sizes also matter. Changes in activity levels can affect how much food a dog needs, and maintaining an appropriate body condition becomes increasingly important with age.

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3. Keep Them Moving, But Don't Overdo Exercise

Ageing doesn't necessarily mean that dogs should stop being active. Gentle, appropriate movement can remain an important part of their daily routine. However, older dogs may not have the same stamina or physical ability they had when they were younger, so their activity should match their individual condition. Shorter walks can be considered instead of pushing a senior dog through long or strenuous sessions. Owners should watch how their pet responds during and after exercise.

4. Make Their Living Space More Comfortable

An older dog may appreciate a home environment that makes everyday movement easier. Simple changes can help an ageing pet navigate familiar spaces without unnecessary difficulty. A comfortable resting area is particularly important, as senior dogs may spend more time sleeping or relaxing than they did when they were younger. Owners can keep food, water and frequently used areas within easy reach so their pets don't have to make unnecessary trips around the house.

5. Watch Closely For Changes In Behaviour

Behaviour can provide useful clues about how an older dog is doing. Changes that seem minor at first may be worth monitoring, particularly if they continue or become more noticeable. Owners who know their pets' usual habits are often in the best position to spot differences in behaviour. Keep an eye on changes involving sleep, appetite, activity, interaction with family members or normal daily routines.