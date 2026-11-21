Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Choose soft cotton clothes, use mild laundry detergents.

A newborn's skin is extremely delicate and requires special attention during the first few months after birth. Unlike adult skin, it is thinner, more sensitive and still developing its natural protective barrier. Everyday practices such as bathing, choosing skincare products and selecting clothes can affect a baby's skin health. Using harsh soaps, hot water or strongly fragranced products may cause irritation, dryness and discomfort. Therefore, parents need to follow a gentle skincare routine and choose suitable products. Here are some important newborn skincare tips to help keep your baby's skin healthy and protected.

1. Newborn Skin Is Different From Adult Skin

A newborn's skin is not fully developed at birth and takes time to adapt to the external environment. According to the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP), newborn skin is approximately 40–60 times thinner than adult skin.

The outermost layer of the skin acts as a protective barrier against dust, bacteria and other external irritants. However, this barrier is still developing in newborns. Their skin also has fewer natural moisturising components, which means it can lose moisture quickly.

As a result, babies may be more vulnerable to dryness, inflammation and irritation. Parents should therefore avoid unnecessary exposure to harsh products and follow a gentle skincare routine.

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2. Follow These Precautions While Bathing Your Baby

Keeping a newborn clean is important, but frequent or prolonged bathing is not necessary. Spending too much time in water or repeatedly using hot water can strip away the skin's natural oils.

Keep these points in mind while bathing your baby:

Use lukewarm water instead of hot water.

Keep bath time short.

Avoid rubbing or scrubbing the baby's skin.

Gently pat the skin dry using a soft towel.

Pay special attention to skin folds around the neck, armpits and thighs.

It is particularly important to dry these folds properly, as trapped moisture can increase the risk of irritation and infection.

3. Choose Baby Skincare Products Carefully

Not every product marketed for babies is necessarily suitable for newborns. Their sensitive skin requires gentle cleansers that are specifically formulated for this age group.

Parents should avoid soaps containing harsh chemicals and products with strong fragrances, as these may irritate the skin.

The skin's natural pH level is also an important consideration. A mild cleanser with a pH of approximately 5.5 may be a suitable option for newborn skincare.

Before introducing a new product, check its ingredients and suitability for newborns.

4. Apply Moisturiser After Bathing

Newborn skin can lose moisture quickly, making moisturising an important part of everyday skincare.

After bathing, gently pat your baby's skin dry with a soft towel and apply an appropriate baby moisturiser. Choose a product specifically designed for newborns and avoid those containing strong fragrances or other ingredients that may cause irritation.

Regular moisturising can help maintain softness and prevent excessive dryness.

5. Choose Comfortable Clothes And Maintain Hygiene

Newborn skincare is not limited to bathing and moisturising. Clothing and everyday hygiene habits also play an important role in protecting delicate skin.

Parents should consider the following precautions:

Choose soft cotton clothes: Soft, breathable fabrics can reduce friction and allow air circulation.

Avoid overdressing: Too many layers can cause sweating, which may lead to skin irritation.

Use mild detergents: Wash baby clothes with gentle detergents and avoid strongly fragranced laundry products.

Limit new skincare products: Avoid applying several new products to your baby's skin during the initial days.

Following these simple habits can help reduce unnecessary irritation and keep your baby's skin comfortable.

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The Right Skincare Routine Matters

A newborn's skin needs gentle care as its natural protective barrier continues to develop. Using lukewarm water, choosing suitable cleansers, applying an appropriate moisturiser and dressing the baby in soft cotton clothes can help protect delicate skin. Parents should also consult a paediatrician if their baby develops persistent redness, irritation, rashes or other unusual skin symptoms.

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