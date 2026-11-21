Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Free entry was only November 19, not the entire week.

If you love exploring historical monuments, World Heritage Week 2026 brought an opportunity to visit several famous heritage sites across India without paying the regular entry fee. On November 19, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) waived admission charges at centrally protected monuments and archaeological sites across the country to mark the beginning of the week-long celebration. The facility was available to both Indian and foreign tourists. From the Taj Mahal in Agra to the Red Fort and Qutub Minar in Delhi, visitors could explore several iconic landmarks for free, subject to certain conditions.

Which Monuments Were Included In The Free-Entry Offer?

The ASI waived entry fees at its centrally protected monuments and archaeological sites across India on November 19, 2026. The initiative covered several popular tourist destinations that generally require visitors to purchase entry tickets.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri were among the prominent monuments included in the offer. In Delhi, visitors could explore the Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Humayun's Tomb and Purana Qila without paying the regular admission fee.

Other important heritage sites included the Sanchi Stupa, Khajuraho temples and Bhimbetka caves in Madhya Pradesh; the Ajanta and Ellora caves in Maharashtra; and the Konark Sun Temple in Odisha.

The initiative aimed to encourage people to explore India's historical and architectural heritage and create greater awareness about monument conservation.

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Taj Mahal Visitors Had To Pay Rs 200 For The Main Mausoleum

Although entry to the Taj Mahal complex was free on November 19, visitors still had to pay an additional charge to enter its main mausoleum.

The separate ticket cost Rs 200 and was required to access the chamber containing the tombs of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal.

Therefore, tourists could explore the main Taj Mahal complex without paying the regular entry fee, but the additional charge for the mausoleum remained applicable.

Was Free Entry Available For The Entire World Heritage Week?

World Heritage Week is observed every year from November 19 to November 25. The celebration aims to raise awareness about India's historical monuments, archaeological sites and cultural heritage.

However, the ASI's free-entry facility was available only on November 19, 2026, the opening day of the celebrations. Regular entry charges resumed from November 20.

It is also important to note that the exemption applied only to monuments and archaeological sites protected by the ASI. State-government-managed tourist attractions, private museums, national parks and amusement parks were not covered under the initiative.

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Why Is World Heritage Week Celebrated?

World Heritage Week is observed to highlight the importance of preserving historical monuments, archaeological sites and cultural landmarks. It encourages people, particularly younger generations, to learn about the country's heritage and understand the need to protect it for future generations.

The ASI's free-entry initiative offered visitors an opportunity to explore several iconic monuments while bringing greater attention to India's rich historical legacy.