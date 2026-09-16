Pet First | Can Dogs Eat Plums? Know Why The Fruit Pit Can Be Dangerous

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Swallowed pits cause choking, internal injury; contact vet promptly.

Plums may be a refreshing and nutritious snack for people, but they are not an ideal treat for dogs. While the flesh can generally be eaten in small quantities, the pit, stem, and leaves can pose serious health risks. Plum pits contain compounds that can release cyanide when chewed, making them potentially poisonous. They can also cause choking or digestive tract injuries if swallowed. Before sharing this summer fruit with your pet, it is important to understand which parts are unsafe, how much flesh may be suitable and what steps to take if your dog eats the pit.

Are Plums Safe For Dogs?

The flesh of a ripe, fresh plum is generally safe for dogs when offered in a small quantity and with the pit completely removed. It contains fibre, but its high sugar content means it should not become a regular part of a dog’s diet.

According to veterinarian JoAnna Pendergrass, DVM, and Daily Paws contributor, dogs have access to healthier and more nutritious snack options.

"Just from an overall health perspective, there are other more nutritious treats that you can give your dog," says JoAnna Pendergrass, DVM, and Daily Paws contributor. "So even though technically, yes, removing the pit would make the plum safer to eat for a dog, my opinion is it would be better just to not give dogs plums at all and find other treats."

If you decide to let your dog taste plum, offer only a small piece of fresh flesh. Never serve the fruit whole, as the dog may bite or swallow the pit.

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Why Plum Pits Are Dangerous

Plum pits are the biggest concern. They contain cyanogenic compounds that can release cyanide if the pit is chewed or crushed. Cyanide is highly poisonous and can interfere with the body’s ability to use oxygen.

A pit can also create other dangers, including:

Choking: Plum pits can become lodged in a dog’s throat, especially in smaller breeds.

Intestinal blockage: A swallowed pit may become stuck in the digestive tract.

Internal injury: The pit’s sharp edges can damage the lining of the mouth, stomach, or intestines.

Poisoning: Chewing the pit can release harmful compounds into the dog’s system.

The stem and leaves should also be kept away from dogs because they may contain similar cyanide-releasing compounds.

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What To Do If Your Dog Eats A Plum Pit

If your dog has swallowed or chewed a plum pit, stem or leaves, contact your veterinarian immediately. You can also seek advice from a recognised animal poison helpline. Do not wait for symptoms to appear, particularly if the pit was chewed.

Possible signs of cyanide poisoning include:

Difficulty or laboured breathing

Red or unusually bright gums

Dilated pupils

Weakness or collapse

Excessive drooling

Vomiting or distress

A swallowed pit may also cause signs of choking or intestinal obstruction, such as repeated vomiting, abdominal discomfort, loss of appetite, constipation, or lethargy.

Do not try to make your dog vomit unless a veterinarian specifically instructs you to do so. Keep the fruit packaging or a sample of the fruit available if possible, as this may help the vet assess the situation.

How To Offer Plum Flesh Safely

If your dog is interested in the plum you are eating, follow these precautions:

Wash the fruit thoroughly.

Remove the pit, stem and leaves completely.

Cut the flesh into small, manageable pieces.

Ensure the fruit is fresh and not overripe, fermented or mouldy.

Offer only one or two small slices.

Avoid giving plums to dogs with diabetes unless the vet approves.

Keep treats, including fruit, within around 5–10 per cent of the dog’s daily calorie intake.

Pendergrass also warns that prunes, which are dried plums, are not a healthy choice for dogs. They are high in sugar and fibre and may cause digestive problems.

"Eating a prune or two is likely safe for a dog," Pendergrass says. "Overall, however, prunes are not a healthy snack choice for dogs."

Eating prunes may lead to vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach discomfort or reduced appetite. Their sticky texture and concentrated sugar content make them less suitable than fresh, dog-friendly fruits.

Healthier Fruit Options For Dogs

If you want to offer your dog fruit occasionally, consider safer options prepared correctly:

Apples, without the core, seeds, and stem

Bananas, peeled

Blueberries

Blackberries

Pineapple, without the skin and leaves

Mango, with the skin and pit removed

Oranges, peeled and served without seeds

Tangerines, peeled

Watermelon, without the rind and seeds

Cantaloupe, without the rind

Cranberries

Fruit should remain an occasional treat rather than replace a complete, balanced dog diet. When introducing any new food, start with a small amount and watch for signs of stomach upset or an allergic reaction. The safest approach is to avoid giving dogs plums altogether, particularly because the pit, stem, and leaves can be dangerous. If your pet does eat any of these parts, contact a veterinarian promptly rather than waiting for symptoms.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]