Pet First | Do Cats Cry? Understanding Why Your Cat May Vocalise When Sad

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cats express distress via behavioral changes, not emotional tears.

Anxiety, grief, and health issues cause increased vocalization/distress.

Consult vet, then provide routine, comfort, and companionship.

Have you ever wondered whether your cat misses you when you are away or feels upset when their routine changes? Cats do not shed emotional tears in the way humans do, but they can show distress through changes in behaviour and vocalisation. A cat that suddenly starts crying, hiding, eating less or sleeping more may be dealing with emotional stress, pain or an underlying health problem. Cat behaviour consultant Linda Hall says cats can grieve after losing a person or animal they were closely attached to. Understanding these signs can help pet parents respond appropriately and know when veterinary care is needed.

Do Cats Cry Tears When They Are Sad?

Cats do not normally produce tears because they are sad or emotionally hurt. A distressed cat may make sounds that are longer and lower than its usual meows. Other signs can include:

Increased vocalisation

Hiding or withdrawing

Shaking

Reduced appetite

Sleeping more or becoming less active

Changes in litter box habits

Changes in grooming

Aggressive behaviour

The doctor recommends regularly checking your cat for physical changes as well as behavioural ones. "Every month, go down the cat from head to toe, checking for abnormalities or sore spots. If your cat hisses, he's not cussing you out. He's telling you that he's scared, anxious, or something you just touched hurts."

Watery eyes should not automatically be mistaken for emotional crying. Excessive tearing can be linked to problems such as conjunctivitis, blocked tear ducts, or other eye conditions. A veterinary examination is advisable if your cat's eyes are unusually watery.

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Why Is My Cat Crying?

Cats generally rely more on scent, body language and touch than vocal sounds when communicating with other cats. So, a sudden increase in crying or unusual vocalisation can indicate that something has changed.

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Anxiety

A cat that cries while left alone could be experiencing separation anxiety. Changes to daily routines, the arrival of another pet or moving house can also cause stress. Keeping routines predictable and providing familiar surroundings may help.

Grief

Cats can form strong bonds with people and other animals. Following the death of a family member or companion, some cats may become withdrawn, vocalise more, or change their normal eating and sleeping patterns.

Feline Cognitive Disease

Older cats can develop feline cognitive disease, which may cause confusion and increased vocalisation, particularly at night. Nightlights can make it easier for senior cats to navigate familiar spaces and may reduce nighttime distress.

Arthritis And Other Health Problems

Pain can also be behind a cat's unusual crying. Hall says arthritis is particularly common among older cats, and mobility changes such as difficulty jumping or avoiding stairs can be warning signs.

Other medical problems may also cause increased vocalisation. Hearing loss in older cats and health conditions associated with high blood pressure can sometimes change how frequently a cat cries.

How To Comfort A Sad Or Distressed Cat

The first step is to establish whether a health problem is responsible. Once medical causes have been considered, focus on familiar routines and activities your cat enjoys. Spending more time together, offering interactive toys and giving occasional treats can provide comfort.

If you are away from home frequently, Hall suggests asking a trusted friend, relative, or pet sitter to spend some time with your cat. Even if your pet does not want to interact, calmly talking to them can provide reassurance.

Hall also recommends using familiar sounds and smells. While Inky was grieving, she played music designed specifically for cats. "It's by David Teie, and it's called 'Music for Cats.' We recommend playing it if you're going to be gone a long time or if your cat has anxiety," she explains.

Scent can also be reassuring. Hall suggests leaving a favourite blanket on your bed so your cat can pick up your familiar smell while resting.

Cats may not shed emotional tears, but crying or unusual vocalisation can be their way of signalling that something is wrong. Changes in behaviour should not be ignored, particularly when they appear suddenly. A vet can help rule out illness or pain, while consistency, companionship and familiar surroundings can help a stressed or grieving cat feel secure again.