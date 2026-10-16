Doc Talk | 12% Of India's Cancer Cases Linked To Infections: HPV, Hepatitis B And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A study links 190,000 Indian cancers to infections.

HPV, H. pylori, HBV are leading infection-related causes.

Vaccination, screening, treatment prevent many infection-linked cancers.

India needs broader prevention efforts beyond traditional risk factors.

Cancer prevention discussions usually focus on smoking, alcohol consumption, diet, exercise, and screening. However, infections are another important factor that deserves greater attention.

A research paper published in The Lancet Oncology, titled Global burden of cancer attributable to infections: a worldwide incidence analysis, estimates that around 190,000 cancer cases in India, approximately 12% of the total, could be attributable to infections. These figures do not mean that every infection leads to cancer. Cancer develops due to several factors, and having an infection does not automatically mean that a person will develop the disease.

Which Infections Are Linked To Cancer?

The Lancet Oncology analysis examined infections classified as Group 1 carcinogens by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). Twelve infections were identified as major contributors to infection-associated cancer worldwide.

Five of the key infections are Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori), human papillomavirus (HPV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), Epstein–Barr virus (EBV), and hepatitis C virus (HCV). Globally, H. pylori was associated with an estimated 760,000 cancer cases in 2024, while HPV accounted for approximately 750,000. HBV, EBV and HCV were linked to around 360,000, 260,000 and 160,000 cases, respectively.

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In India, HPV accounts for the largest share of infection-attributable cancers, followed by H. pylori, EBV, HBV and HCV. These findings highlight an important point: cancer prevention does not always begin after a diagnosis. In some cases, steps to prevent infections can reduce the likelihood of cancer developing in the first place.

How Can Infections Be Prevented Before Cancer Develops?

HPV is a clear example of how prevention can work. Persistent infection with high-risk HPV types is associated with cervical cancer. HPV vaccination can help prevent infections from high-risk types, while screening can identify cervical changes that may develop into cancer. The aim of screening for precancerous changes is not simply to detect cancer early. It can also help prevent cancer by identifying abnormal cells before they progress.

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Hepatitis B is another important example. Chronic HBV infection can lead to liver cancer, and vaccination can help prevent the infection. There is currently no vaccine against hepatitis C. However, testing can identify an infection, and appropriate antiviral treatment can cure most cases of HCV, helping reduce the risk of serious liver complications.

H. pylori, meanwhile, is strongly associated with stomach cancer. In appropriate cases, testing and treatment to eliminate the bacterium may help reduce the risk of developing the disease.

What Do These Findings Mean For India?

The estimate of nearly 190,000 infection-attributable cancer cases highlights why prevention efforts in India need to extend beyond traditional risk factors. Vaccination, screening, testing and treatment of infections and precancerous conditions can all contribute to reducing cancer risk. However, these measures are effective only when people know about them and can access the necessary healthcare services.

The findings also need to be interpreted carefully. Infections are only one contributor to cancer, and preventing an infection does not eliminate every possibility of developing the disease. The figures describe the burden across a population, not an individual's personal risk.

Nevertheless, the findings offer a practical opportunity for prevention. Some infection-related cancer risks can be reduced through established public health measures.

Cancer prevention is often associated with lifestyle changes and early diagnosis. This analysis highlights the importance of acting even earlier, by preventing infections where possible, identifying them through appropriate testing and ensuring access to treatment. The future of oncology will continue to depend on advances in diagnosis and treatment. Equally important is understanding how many cancer cases can be prevented before the disease develops.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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