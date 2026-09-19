Pet First | Thinking Of Getting A Cat? Know The Costs, Vet Care And Changes To Your Routine

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cat ownership requires long-term commitment and significant financial planning.

Household routine and two kittens are important considerations for potential owners.

Pre-arrange cat-friendly vet care; prepare home for cat's adjustment.

Bringing a cat home can seem simple, especially if you have spent years enjoying their company. But owning one involves much more than buying food, toys, and a litter tray. From regular expenses and veterinary care to changes in your daily routine, there are several practical points to consider before adopting. Cats can live well into their teens, making adoption a long-term responsibility. Their age, personality, and previous experiences can also affect how quickly they settle into a new home. If you are considering adopting for the first time, understanding these responsibilities beforehand can make the transition easier for both you and your cat.

Cat Costs And Long-Term Commitment

Before adopting, work out whether you can comfortably manage both everyday expenses and unexpected veterinary bills. Food, litter, scratching posts, toys, beds, litter trays and other supplies form part of the regular budget. Brett Kruger, feline team manager at IndyHumane, says resourceful owners may spend around $50 a month, although costs vary depending on location and individual needs. This estimate does not cover expensive treatment, surgery, or care for chronic illnesses.

Age can also influence veterinary costs. Kittens require several rounds of vaccinations, while older cats may need additional examinations and blood tests. Kruger suggests looking into lower-cost veterinary clinics and non-profit organisations where available, although some conditions will still require a full veterinary consultation.

ALSO READ | Pet First | Thinking Of Getting A Dog? 14 Things To Consider Before Bringing One Home

It is also important to think beyond the initial adoption period. Indoor cats commonly live for around 15 years, while some can reach 17 or 18. Adopting one therefore means committing to many years of food, healthcare, companionship and daily care.

Cat Lifestyle And Two-Cat Homes

Your routine matters when choosing a cat. A busy household, young children or frequent changes at home can be stressful for some cats. Kruger advises potential owners to consider their family's activity level and how it could affect the animal. Cats also tend to thrive on routine. Feeding, playtime, cleaning the litter tray, and other daily activities become part of your schedule. Some cats may also be active early in the morning, so prospective owners should be prepared for their pet's natural habits.

ALSO READ | Pet First | Barack Obama Reveals His Portuguese Water Dog 'Sunny' Died At 13: 5 Ways To Care For Senior Dogs

For people adopting kittens, Kruger recommends considering two rather than one. The kittens do not necessarily have to come from the same litter, but choosing two of a similar age can help them learn appropriate play behaviour from each other.

A kitten without another cat may develop behaviours such as excessive biting or scratching. Human play can sometimes reinforce these habits, particularly when hands are used as toys. Two compatible kittens can learn boundaries while playing together. Shelters may also have bonded pairs or kittens that are already comfortable living together.

Vet Care And Settling In

Choosing a veterinarian before bringing your cat home is another important step. Kruger recommends looking for a cat-friendly practice that takes steps to reduce stress during appointments. Separate waiting areas for cats and dogs, or a spacious waiting room, can help. Potential owners can also look for practices associated with the American Association of Feline Practitioners or Fear Free. A veterinarian who uses positive reinforcement and explores non-surgical solutions to scratching concerns can also be beneficial.

Declawing should not be treated as a routine solution for scratching. Research has raised concerns about its effects on cats, including potential joint and behavioural problems. Once your cat arrives, give it time to adjust. Prepare food and water, a litter tray, a scratching post and a safe place to rest before bringing the animal home.

Kruger recommends starting a new cat in a smaller, secure area rather than immediately giving it access to the entire house. Remove places where it could hide or become difficult to reach. A bathroom can work as an initial space for some kittens. After opening the carrier, allow the cat to come out when it feels ready. "Be very patient," Kruger says. Some cats may explore quickly, while others can need a week or two before they feel comfortable leaving their initial safe space.

Being prepared for the financial, practical, and emotional responsibilities of cat ownership can make the first few weeks much easier. Choose a cat whose personality fits your household, arrange veterinary care early, and give your new companion enough time to settle in at its own pace.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]