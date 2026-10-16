Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Political battle likely shifts to courts; no decisive outcome.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced a protest march in Delhi on October 16, bringing the ongoing controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demands for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation back into focus. With opposition leaders taking the issue to the Supreme Court and political tensions continuing, questions remain over whether the protests will put the Narendra Modi government under greater pressure. According to an astrological analysis by senior Vedic astrologer Hirdesh Kumar Singh, the period until October 20 could see continued political confrontation, legal developments and intensified exchanges between the government and the opposition. However, the planetary indications do not suggest an immediate, decisive victory for either side.

October 15-16: CJP Protest Tests Leadership And Organisation

With key CJP figures in custody, questions have emerged over how the movement will sustain itself. According to the astrological analysis, Saturn's influence on the organisation's chart indicates that maintaining the protest will require more than slogans and public mobilisation. The focus is expected to shift towards strengthening the second line of leadership, exploring legal options and maintaining organisational discipline. The coming days could test the party's ability to sustain its campaign despite the challenges faced by its prominent leaders.

ALSO READ | Astro Analysis | Rahul Gandhi’s SIR Protest Against Modi Government Gathers Pace, But Will His Demand Be Met?

October 16: Will The Tiranga March Lead To A Confrontation?

The proposed Tiranga March has raised questions about possible clashes between protesters and the authorities. According to the astrological assessment, the triangular relationship between Mars and Saturn on October 16 represents a balance between aggression and restraint. In mundane astrology, Mars is associated with police and security forces, while Saturn represents the public, protesters and legal restrictions. The analysis suggests that authorities could maintain strict conditions, including route diversions and restrictions, while demonstrators may focus on presenting their demands within the legal framework. Rather than a direct physical confrontation, the day could be marked by disputes over permissions, legal preparations and administrative restrictions.

October 17: Government Faces Questions But Could Stand Its Ground

The Sun is expected to enter Libra, its sign of debilitation, on the evening of October 17. According to astrological interpretations, this planetary transition can bring greater scrutiny of those in power and intensify questions about government decisions. However, the analysis also points to Jupiter's institutional influence in India's astrological chart. This suggests that the government could respond to opposition criticism by presenting official records, data and legal arguments to defend its position. The assessment therefore does not interpret the period as an indication that the Modi government will concede to the opposition's demands.

ALSO READ | Astro Analysis | Will Ex-IAS Divya Mittal’s Jan Niti Bharat Succeed In 2027 UP Election?

October 18: Rahul Gandhi May Need Stronger Evidence

The astrological reading suggests that Rahul Gandhi's statements and arguments could face closer scrutiny around October 18. Mercury, associated with communication, and Saturn, linked with rules and accountability, are central to this interpretation. The ruling establishment could respond more aggressively to the opposition's allegations and demand supporting evidence. Although Gandhi's annual horoscope is described as active, the analysis suggests that certain planetary strengths in his birth chart remain limited. Accordingly, the opposition may need to support its public statements with documentary evidence and strong legal arguments rather than relying solely on political speeches.

October 19-20: Political Battle Could Shift Towards The Courts

By October 19 and 20, the political confrontation could increasingly move from public protests and television debates to court proceedings and legal documents. According to the astrological analysis, the influence of Mercury and Jupiter could coincide with developments involving government affidavits, lawyers' arguments and applications related to detentions. However, the analysis points out that October 26 remains an important date to watch for major hearings related to the broader controversy and the SIR process. Any immediate legal relief should therefore not automatically be treated as a final victory for either side.

Who Is Likely To Gain The Upper Hand?

The astrological assessment of the BJP's annual chart and the prevailing political situation suggests that the confrontation is unlikely to end with a decisive outcome by October 20. The analysis does not indicate an immediate resignation by a senior official or the Chief Election Commissioner, nor does it suggest that the government will suddenly withdraw its decisions and retreat under pressure. The opposition is expected to continue raising the issue, while the government is likely to defend its position through legal and institutional mechanisms. Ultimately, the analysis suggests that the political contest will remain unresolved in the immediate future, with the ability to present credible evidence and build a strong legal case potentially proving more consequential than public demonstrations or political rhetoric.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]