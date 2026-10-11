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Navratri 2026 Fashion Guide: 9 Days, 9 Outfit Ideas To Elevate Your Festive Look
Celebrate Navratri with festive style inspiration, featuring vibrant ethnic outfits from chic magenta skirts to traditional sarees and bright yellow kurtas.
From Garba nights to festive days: Navratri styling unveiled.
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Published at : 11 Oct 2026 06:40 PM (IST)
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