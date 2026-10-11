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English NewsPhoto GalleryLifestyleNavratri 2026 Fashion Guide: 9 Days, 9 Outfit Ideas To Elevate Your Festive Look

Navratri 2026 Fashion Guide: 9 Days, 9 Outfit Ideas To Elevate Your Festive Look

Celebrate Navratri with festive style inspiration, featuring vibrant ethnic outfits from chic magenta skirts to traditional sarees and bright yellow kurtas.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 11 Oct 2026 06:40 PM (IST)
Celebrate Navratri with festive style inspiration, featuring vibrant ethnic outfits from chic magenta skirts to traditional sarees and bright yellow kurtas.

From Garba nights to festive days: Navratri styling unveiled.

1/9
This classic Navratri look pairs a vibrant coral-red blouse featuring delicate embroidered neckline details with a cream printed lehenga, beautifully complemented by soft wavy hair.
This classic Navratri look pairs a vibrant coral-red blouse featuring delicate embroidered neckline details with a cream printed lehenga, beautifully complemented by soft wavy hair.
2/9
This elegant Navratri look features a sage-green blouse and printed lehenga draped with a soft cream patterned dupatta, styled with silver statement earrings and open waves.
This elegant Navratri look features a sage-green blouse and printed lehenga draped with a soft cream patterned dupatta, styled with silver statement earrings and open waves.
3/9
This breezy Navratri look features a sleeveless yellow crop top with embroidered details, paired with an off-white lehenga skirt, matching yellow scarf, and traditional jhumka earrings.
This breezy Navratri look features a sleeveless yellow crop top with embroidered details, paired with an off-white lehenga skirt, matching yellow scarf, and traditional jhumka earrings.
4/9
This vibrant Navratri look features a bright yellow kurti paired with a rich pink Banarasi silk dupatta, beautifully accessorized with an ornate necklace set and soft, flowing waves.
This vibrant Navratri look features a bright yellow kurti paired with a rich pink Banarasi silk dupatta, beautifully accessorized with an ornate necklace set and soft, flowing waves.
5/9
This minimalist Navratri look features a silk rose-pink kurti with three-quarter sleeves and subtle golden motifs, elegantly paired with statement oxidized drop earrings and loose straight hair.
This minimalist Navratri look features a silk rose-pink kurti with three-quarter sleeves and subtle golden motifs, elegantly paired with statement oxidized drop earrings and loose straight hair.
6/9
This traditional Navratri look pairs an off-white saree with a red border and a matching sleeveless blouse, elegantly accessorized with traditional gold jewelry and red bangles.
This traditional Navratri look pairs an off-white saree with a red border and a matching sleeveless blouse, elegantly accessorized with traditional gold jewelry and red bangles.
7/9
This chic Navratri ensemble combines a sleeveless mustard-yellow kurta with a rich red dupatta and matching bangles, accessorized with a delicate gold choker for a vibrant festive look.
This chic Navratri ensemble combines a sleeveless mustard-yellow kurta with a rich red dupatta and matching bangles, accessorized with a delicate gold choker for a vibrant festive look.
8/9
This festive look pairs a shimmering metallic-striped blouse with a deep magenta skirt and sheer red dupatta, styled with statement earrings and loose waves for elegant Navratri celebrations.
This festive look pairs a shimmering metallic-striped blouse with a deep magenta skirt and sheer red dupatta, styled with statement earrings and loose waves for elegant Navratri celebrations.
9/9
This modern Navratri look features a sleeveless deep-magenta top paired with a beige pleated dupatta and skirt, completed with subtle gold jewelry, a gajra half-updo, and a radiant bindi.
This modern Navratri look features a sleeveless deep-magenta top paired with a beige pleated dupatta and skirt, completed with subtle gold jewelry, a gajra half-updo, and a radiant bindi.
Published at : 11 Oct 2026 06:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ethnic Outfits Navratri Fashion Festive Lookbook Traditional Styling Garba Dressing Dupatta Draping

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