AIIMS Bhopal Performs Gender-Affirming Surgery On Transgender Woman, Know The Cost And Process

AIIMS Bhopal has reportedly performed its first gender-affirming surgery on a transgender woman, marking a significant development in specialised healthcare for transgender people. The procedure took approximately eight hours and was carried out by a team of specialists. The patient reportedly recovered satisfactorily and was discharged after her condition stabilised.

What Is Gender-Affirming Surgery?

Gender-affirming surgery refers to medical procedures that help align a person's physical characteristics with their gender identity. Also known as gender-confirmation surgery, it may involve different procedures depending on an individual's needs, preferences and medical circumstances. Not every transgender person chooses to undergo surgery, and the type of treatment varies from person to person. For transgender women, procedures may include breast augmentation, vaginoplasty and facial feminisation surgery. Transgender men may opt for procedures such as chest surgery, mastectomy, phalloplasty or metoidioplasty.

Why Did The Patient Undergo The Surgery?

According to the report, the patient had lived as a man for nearly 14 years but identified as a woman and wanted her physical appearance to align with her gender identity. She approached the transgender clinic at AIIMS Bhopal, where she underwent counselling and medical assessments before the surgical procedure. The medical team evaluated her requirements and proceeded after obtaining her informed consent. The case highlights the role of specialised medical services in providing gender-affirming care.

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How Is Gender-Affirming Surgery Performed?

The process depends on the procedure selected and the patient's individual circumstances. It generally begins with consultations, counselling and medical examinations to assess the person's health and treatment goals. Doctors then discuss suitable surgical options, expected outcomes, possible complications and recovery requirements. Once the treatment plan is finalised, the procedure is performed by an appropriately trained surgical team. After surgery, patients may require hospitalisation, medication, wound care and regular follow-up appointments. Additional specialist assessments or hormone therapy may be considered depending on the individual's needs. Hormone therapy is not a universal requirement for every gender-affirming procedure.

How Much Does Gender-Affirming Surgery Cost In India?

The cost of gender-affirming surgery varies according to the procedure, its complexity, the hospital and the patient's medical requirements. Estimates cited in the report suggest that costs in India can range from approximately Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, although the final amount may vary. Breast augmentation may cost around Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh, while vaginoplasty may cost between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 7 lakh. Facial feminisation surgery may cost approximately Rs 2 lakh to Rs 6 lakh. These figures are indicative estimates and should not be treated as fixed hospital charges. Patients should contact the hospital directly to confirm the cost of their planned procedure.

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What Additional Expenses Should Patients Consider?

The total cost may include more than the surgery itself. Patients may also need to account for pre-operative consultations, medical tests, hospitalisation, medicines and post-operative care. Depending on the treatment plan, expenses related to counselling, specialist assessments, hormone therapy and follow-up visits may also arise. The overall cost will depend on the procedures recommended and the patient's recovery needs. Before proceeding, patients should discuss the expected expenses, potential risks, recovery period and follow-up requirements with their healthcare team. An individualised treatment plan can help them understand both the medical and financial aspects of gender-affirming care. Make the headline more conciseAdd a transgender healthcare sensitivity note.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]