Kerala Congress Chief Gets Notice Over Offensive CJI Tweet, ‘Reply In 7 Days Or Face...’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lawyer demands public apology, identification of responsible person.

Kerala Congress president Sunny Joseph may face legal action over an allegedly objectionable post about Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant published from the party’s official X account. Supreme Court lawyer and Supreme Court Bar Association joint secretary Meenesh Dubey has sent a legal notice to Joseph, seeking a written response within seven days.

The notice warns that failure to respond could lead to proceedings for criminal contempt of court, based on the facts and applicable law.

Dubey has argued that deleting the tweet alone is not enough. The notice asks whether the party will issue a public apology to the CJI, identify the person responsible for the post and disclose the action taken against them.

What Did The Controversial Tweet Say?

According to the notice, the Kerala Congress’s official X account posted the following message on October 12, 2026:

“Dear Suryakant, if law and order is not within your jurisdiction, resign. We will find someone else who can handle it.”

The notice states that the remark amounted to an attack on the dignity and independence of the country’s highest judicial office.

Why Is The Legal Notice Being Sent?

The notice says the Congress’s national leadership had expressed disagreement with the post. Sunny Joseph reportedly said the tweet was published without the knowledge or approval of the state leadership and that the person responsible had been removed from their position.

Dubey has maintained that distancing the party from the statement and removing the individual from their post are insufficient responses.

Six Questions Raised In The Notice

The notice seeks answers to six key questions: