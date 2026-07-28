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English NewsLifestylePet First | 8 Diseases Pets Can Catch During The Rainy Season

Pet First | 8 Diseases Pets Can Catch During The Rainy Season

Pet First | The monsoon can increase pets' risk of tick fever, fungal infections, leptospirosis and other illnesses. Know 8 common rainy season diseases and prevention tips.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 02:53 PM (IST)
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  • Prompt veterinary care prevents minor infections from becoming serious.

The monsoon may bring cooler weather and relief from the summer heat, but it also creates ideal conditions for bacteria, fungi, parasites and mosquitoes to thrive. While many pet owners focus on keeping themselves healthy during the rainy season, dogs and cats are equally vulnerable to seasonal illnesses. Damp surroundings, muddy walks, stagnant water and increased humidity can expose pets to infections that may affect their skin, digestive system and overall health. Here are eight common diseases that pets are more likely to develop during the rainy season and the precautions every pet parent should take.

Common Monsoon Diseases That Affect Pets

1. Tick Fever: Ticks multiply rapidly during the rainy season and can transmit diseases such as ehrlichiosis and babesiosis. Symptoms include fever, loss of appetite, weakness and pale gums.

2. Leptospirosis: This bacterial infection spreads through water contaminated with infected animal urine. Pets may develop fever, vomiting, dehydration, jaundice and kidney or liver complications if left untreated.

3. Fungal Skin Infections: Constant moisture trapped in the fur creates the perfect environment for fungal growth. Itching, redness, flaky skin and hair loss are common warning signs.

ALSO READ | Pet First | New Study Reveals Cats May Not Groom Each Other Only Out Of Affection

4. Ear Infections: Pets with floppy ears, particularly dogs, are at greater risk because moisture becomes trapped inside the ear canal. Head shaking, scratching and a foul smell from the ears should not be ignored.

5. Gastrointestinal Infections: Drinking contaminated water or eating spoiled food can lead to diarrhoea, vomiting and stomach infections during the monsoon.

6. Flea Infestation: Warm and humid weather encourages fleas to breed quickly, causing intense itching, skin irritation and allergic reactions.

7. Kennel Cough: Increased indoor gatherings, boarding facilities and contact with other dogs can increase the spread of this contagious respiratory infection.

8. Mosquito-Borne Heartworm Disease: Mosquito activity rises during the rainy season, increasing the risk of heartworm infection in dogs, which can affect the heart and lungs if not prevented.

ALSO READ | Pet First | 6 Everyday Habits That Help Cats Live Longer

How To Protect Your Pet During The Rainy Season

Simple preventive measures can significantly reduce your pet's risk of illness. Dry your pet thoroughly after every walk, especially the paws, ears and undercoat. Keep bedding clean and dry, avoid stagnant water, and ensure your pet always has access to fresh drinking water. Regular grooming also helps detect ticks, fleas and skin infections early. Keep vaccinations and parasite prevention treatments up to date, and avoid walking pets in heavily waterlogged areas whenever possible. If your pet develops persistent vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, breathing difficulties, unusual tiredness or skin problems, seek veterinary care without delay. Early diagnosis and timely treatment can prevent minor infections from developing into serious health complications, helping your pet stay healthy and comfortable throughout the monsoon.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]

Frequently Asked Questions

When should I seek veterinary care for my pet during the monsoon?

Seek vet care without delay if your pet shows persistent vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, breathing difficulties, unusual tiredness, or skin problems. Early diagnosis is crucial.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 28 Jul 2026 02:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pet Health Tips ABP Live Pet First Monsoon Pet Care Rainy Season Pet Diseases
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