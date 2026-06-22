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HomeLifestylePet First | 6 Everyday Habits That Help Cats Live Longer

Pet First | 6 Everyday Habits That Help Cats Live Longer

Discover 6 simple everyday habits that can help your cat live a longer, healthier, and happier life. From proper nutrition and grooming to regular play and care, small steps can make a big difference.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 12:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Daily play and a safe home ensure cat well-being.

Cats are more than just pets they become a part of our families. With a little extra care and attention every day, you can help your furry friend stay healthy, active, and happy for many years. Simple habits like feeding them well, keeping them active, and giving them a safe home can make a big difference in their life.

1. Feed Your Cat A Healthy Diet

Good food is one of the most important parts of your cat’s health. A balanced diet with the right amount of protein, vitamins, and nutrients helps keep your cat energetic, maintain a healthy weight, and support their immune system.

2. Make Sure They Always Have Fresh Water

Cats may not always drink enough water on their own, so keeping fresh and clean water available is important. Staying hydrated helps support their overall health and keeps their body functioning properly.

ALSO READ | Pet First | 8 Friendliest Dog Breeds Ideal For First-Time Owners

3. Don’t Skip Regular Vet Visits

Cats are experts at hiding discomfort, which is why regular health check-ups matter. Routine visits to the vet can help spot small issues before they become bigger problems and keep vaccinations and preventive care on track.

4. Give Them Time To Play Every Day

Playtime is not just fun it keeps cats physically and mentally active. A few minutes of daily play can help them stay fit, avoid boredom, and keep their natural curiosity alive.

5. Take Care Of Grooming

Regular brushing, nail trimming, and basic grooming keep your cat comfortable and healthy. It also gives you a chance to notice any unusual changes in their skin, fur, or behaviour.

6. Create A Loving And Safe Home

Cats feel happiest when they have a peaceful place where they feel secure. A stress-free environment, a cosy resting spot, and plenty of love can improve their quality of life.

ALSO READ | Pet First | 5 Indoor Activities To Help Your Overweight Pet Lose Weight This Summer

Final Thoughts

Helping your cat live a longer life doesn’t always require big changes. Small everyday efforts healthy food, regular care, play, and affection can help your furry companion stay by your side for many happy years.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the benefits of daily playtime for cats?

Playtime is not just fun; it keeps cats physically and mentally active. A few minutes of daily play helps them stay fit, avoid boredom, and keeps their natural curiosity alive.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 12:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cat Health Healthy Diet Fresh Water
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