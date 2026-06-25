Pet First | New Study Reveals Cats May Not Groom Each Other Only Out Of Affection

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mutual cat grooming signals more than just affection.

Research suggests grooming also manages tension, dominance, and hygiene.

Pet owners should observe cues for complex social interactions.

Cats are known for their independent nature, which is why moments of mutual grooming often stand out to pet owners. Seeing one cat carefully lick another has long been viewed as a display of love and companionship. However, a recent study suggests that the behaviour may serve several social purposes beyond affection alone.

A Behaviour With Multiple Meanings

For years, mutual grooming has been seen as a simple expression of affection among cats. However, the latest research indicates that the behaviour may serve several functions at once. Beyond showing trust and familiarity, grooming can help maintain harmony between cats living together, reduce stress within a group and reinforce established social relationships. Experts say understanding the context is key, as the same action may reflect affection in one situation and social management in another.

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That doesn't make the moment any less fascinating. Instead, it shows just how layered animal behaviour really is. Much like people, cats don't communicate through a single action. Their body language, facial expressions and the events surrounding an interaction all help reveal what they're trying to say.

Understanding Our Pets Better

For pet owners, the findings offer a fresh perspective rather than a reason to doubt their bond with their pets. Instead of assuming every grooming session is a display of affection, it helps to look at the bigger picture. Are both cats relaxed? Do they willingly stay close to each other? Or does one try to move away while the other continues grooming? These subtle cues can provide valuable insight into their relationship.

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The study doesn't claim that cats never groom each other out of love. In fact, affection remains an important reason for the behaviour. What the research does remind us is that animals, like humans, have complex social lives that cannot always be explained by a single gesture.

Science often challenges ideas we have accepted for years, and that's exactly what makes it valuable. Sometimes, the smallest everyday moments like two cats grooming each other can reveal just how much there is still to learn about the animals that share our homes.