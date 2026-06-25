It's commonly believed that when one cat grooms another, it's a clear sign of love, trust, and friendship. Most people have always thought it indicates a strong bond.
Pet First | New Study Reveals Cats May Not Groom Each Other Only Out Of Affection
Pet First | A new study challenges the belief that cats groom each other to show affection. Researchers say mutual grooming may also help reduce tension, reinforce bonds and establish hierarchy.
- Mutual cat grooming signals more than just affection.
- Research suggests grooming also manages tension, dominance, and hygiene.
- Pet owners should observe cues for complex social interactions.
Cats are known for their independent nature, which is why moments of mutual grooming often stand out to pet owners. Seeing one cat carefully lick another has long been viewed as a display of love and companionship. However, a recent study suggests that the behaviour may serve several social purposes beyond affection alone.
A Behaviour With Multiple Meanings
For years, mutual grooming has been seen as a simple expression of affection among cats. However, the latest research indicates that the behaviour may serve several functions at once. Beyond showing trust and familiarity, grooming can help maintain harmony between cats living together, reduce stress within a group and reinforce established social relationships. Experts say understanding the context is key, as the same action may reflect affection in one situation and social management in another.
ALSO READ | ABP Live Pet First | Monsoon Woes For Pets? Here’s How To Keep Them Safe And Comfortable
That doesn't make the moment any less fascinating. Instead, it shows just how layered animal behaviour really is. Much like people, cats don't communicate through a single action. Their body language, facial expressions and the events surrounding an interaction all help reveal what they're trying to say.
Understanding Our Pets Better
For pet owners, the findings offer a fresh perspective rather than a reason to doubt their bond with their pets. Instead of assuming every grooming session is a display of affection, it helps to look at the bigger picture. Are both cats relaxed? Do they willingly stay close to each other? Or does one try to move away while the other continues grooming? These subtle cues can provide valuable insight into their relationship.
ALSO READ | ABP Live Pet First | 5 Veterinarian Tips To Keep Your Senior Pet Healthy As They Age
The study doesn't claim that cats never groom each other out of love. In fact, affection remains an important reason for the behaviour. What the research does remind us is that animals, like humans, have complex social lives that cannot always be explained by a single gesture.
Science often challenges ideas we have accepted for years, and that's exactly what makes it valuable. Sometimes, the smallest everyday moments like two cats grooming each other can reveal just how much there is still to learn about the animals that share our homes.
Before You Go
Breaking News: US Naval Blockade Challenged as Multiple Ships Exit Iranian Ports Amid Hormuz Tensions
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the traditional belief about cats grooming each other?
What does new research suggest about cats' mutual grooming?
New research suggests that mutual grooming isn't solely driven by affection. This behavior can also fulfill various other roles depending on the specific situation.
What other purposes can mutual grooming serve in cats?
Besides affection, mutual grooming can reduce social tension, reinforce dominance, or settle minor disagreements. It can also simply help keep a companion clean.
How can pet owners better understand their cats' grooming interactions?
Owners should observe broader cues like whether cats are relaxed or willingly stay close. This perspective offers valuable insight into their complex relationship, beyond just assuming affection.