Budget Traveller | 5 Night Himalayan Trip To Gangtok, Kalimpong And Darjeeling At Rs 29,150

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Below is a cleaner, original ABP-style version. I’ve also added destination-wise indicative budget estimates for planning; these are not an official IRCTC fare breakup, since the package price covers shared rail, accommodation, transport, meals and other inclusions across the full itinerary. IRCTC itself advises travellers to check the latest package details, inclusions and exclusions before booking. Planning a Himalayan getaway without the hassle of arranging separate train tickets, hotels and local transport?

IRCTC's Himalayan tour packages can make the journey more convenient by combining several travel services into a single itinerary. One such itinerary covering Kalimpong, Gangtok and Darjeeling offers travellers an opportunity to explore three popular hill destinations in one trip. The journey is designed for travellers looking for a relatively hassle-free holiday with family or friends. However, fares and schedules can change, so travellers should verify the latest details on the official IRCTC Tourism website before making a booking.

Explore Kalimpong, Gangtok And Darjeeling

The first destination on the itinerary is Kalimpong, a peaceful hill town in the Eastern Himalayas known for its pleasant weather, monasteries, flower nurseries and scenic mountain views. It can be a good stop for travellers looking to enjoy a quieter side of the hills. The tour then moves towards Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim. The city combines Himalayan landscapes with monasteries, viewpoints and popular attractions around MG Road. Travellers can also use Gangtok as a base for exploring some of Sikkim's well-known tourist spots. The final destination is Darjeeling, popularly known as the Queen of the Hills. Its tea gardens, views of Kanchenjunga, colonial-era heritage and the famous Darjeeling Himalayan Railway make it one of the region's most popular tourist destinations. IRCTC also highlights Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Gangtok among its Himalayan holiday destinations.

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Indicative Destination-Wise Budget: Since IRCTC does not provide a separate official fare for each destination within the combined package, travellers can use the following as a rough planning estimate from the overall package cost:

Kalimpong: Approximately Rs 6,000–Rs 7,000

Approximately Rs 6,000–Rs 7,000 Gangtok: Approximately Rs 10,000–Rs 12,000

Approximately Rs 10,000–Rs 12,000 Darjeeling: Approximately Rs 10,000–Rs 12,000

The remaining package value effectively covers shared rail travel, inter-city transfers, meals, insurance, taxes and other common services. These figures should not be treated as separate booking prices.

Journey Details And Package Cost

According to the itinerary details provided, the tour departs from Howrah Railway Station every Sunday. The train is scheduled to leave at around 6:35 PM and reach New Jalpaiguri (NJP) the following morning. The return journey is scheduled for Saturday, with departure from NJP at around 5:25 PM and arrival at Howrah the next morning. Train timings can change due to operational requirements. The package starts at around Rs 29,150 per person for triple sharing during the lean period, while the quoted peak-season fare is around Rs 31,450 per person. Double- and single-sharing options, as well as child fares, are priced separately.

For budget planning, travellers can consider the overall cost rather than treating the three destinations as individual tour packages. A Rs 29,150 package works out to roughly Rs 5,830 per night across five hotel nights, although this is only a mathematical estimate and does not represent the actual hotel tariff because the package also includes rail travel, transfers, sightseeing and other services.

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What Is Included And What Costs Extra?

The package includes a confirmed 3AC train ticket, hotel accommodation according to the itinerary, local sightseeing and inter-city transfers in AC vehicles, breakfast and dinner, travel insurance and applicable taxes. Similar IRCTC Himalayan packages also list accommodation, transfers, sightseeing, meals, insurance and taxes among their inclusions. The package does not generally cover expenses such as lunch, personal purchases, entry tickets, boating, forest fees, cultural programmes, special darshan, adventure activities, laundry, mineral water, tips and camera charges unless specifically mentioned in the itinerary. Travellers should also keep an additional emergency budget for unforeseen expenses. IRCTC package terms note that costs arising from circumstances such as landslides, road blockages, bad weather or political disturbances may have to be borne by the traveller.

As per the itinerary shared, accommodation includes one night in Kalimpong, two nights in Gangtok and two nights in Darjeeling, with the hotels subject to availability and possible substitution by similar properties. For anyone looking to cover these three Himalayan destinations in a single trip, a combined IRCTC package can offer the convenience of having major travel arrangements organised together. Before booking, however, check the latest fare, itinerary, hotel details, train schedule and terms on IRCTC Tourism, as package details can change.