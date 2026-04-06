Pet First | 5 Easy Summer Recipes To Keep Your Pet Cool, Hydrated And Happy

As temperatures soar, it's not just humans who struggle with the heat, our pets feel it too, often more intensely. While air conditioning and shade help, what you feed your pet plays a crucial role in keeping them cool from within.

The good news? You don't need complicated ingredients or expensive products. With a few simple, pet-safe foods, you can whip up refreshing treats at home that are both nutritious and heat-friendly. Here are five easy recipes that will help your pet beat the heat while enjoying every bite.

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1. Cooling Curd And Rice Bowl



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A classic and gentle option, curd and rice is a summer staple that works wonders for pets too. This simple dish is not only cooling but also incredibly easy to digest, making it ideal for hot days when your pet may not feel like eating much. Curd contains probiotics that support gut health, while rice provides light energy without overburdening the digestive system. To prepare, mix plain, unsweetened curd with well-cooked, soft rice. You can add a pinch of salt-free boiled vegetables like carrots for extra nutrition. Always ensure the curd is fresh and not sour, as that can upset your pet’s stomach. This meal helps regulate body temperature while keeping your pet hydrated and satisfied.

2. Frozen Banana And Peanut Butter Treats

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If your pet loves something sweet, this frozen treat is a game-changer. Bananas are rich in potassium and easy on the stomach, while peanut butter adds a protein boost. Make sure that the peanut butter you use is unsweetened and xylitol-free, Together, they create a delicious snack that also helps cool your pet down. Simply mash ripe bananas and mix them with a spoonful of peanut butter. Pour the mixture into ice cube trays and freeze for a few hours. The result is a creamy, ice-cream-like treat your pet will absolutely love. These are perfect for mid-day snacks when the heat is at its peak. Just remember to serve in moderation, as bananas contain natural sugars.

3. Watermelon Hydration Bites

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Nothing says summer like watermelon, and yes, your pet can enjoy it too! Packed with water content, watermelon is excellent for hydration and helps prevent heat-related fatigue. It’s light, refreshing, and naturally sweet, making it a favourite among pets. Cut seedless watermelon into small, bite-sized cubes or blend it into a pulp and freeze it into small treats. Always remove seeds and rind, as they can be harmful. These hydration bites are perfect after a walk or playtime, helping your pet cool down quickly. Watermelon also contains vitamins A and C, which support overall health.

4. Chicken Broth Ice Cubes

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For pets who prefer savoury over sweet, chicken broth ice cubes are a brilliant option. They are hydrating, flavourful, and packed with nutrients, making them both a treat and a health boost. Prepare a light, salt-free chicken broth by boiling chicken pieces in water without any spices, onions, or garlic. Once cooled, strain the liquid and pour it into ice trays. Freeze until solid. These cubes can be served directly or added to your pet’s regular meal for extra flavour and hydration. Not only do they encourage pets to drink more fluids, but they also provide essential minerals that support recovery and energy levels.

5. Yogurt And Fruit Popsicles

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Take your pet’s treat game up a notch with homemade yoghurt popsicles. This recipe combines the cooling benefits of yoghurt with the nutrition of pet-safe fruits like apples (without seeds) or mango in small quantities. Blend yoghurt with finely chopped fruits and pour the mixture into moulds or small cups. Freeze until solid, then serve as a refreshing dessert. These popsicles are not just cooling, they also support digestion and provide a burst of vitamins. The creamy texture and fruity flavour make it irresistible, especially for picky eaters. Plus, it’s a great way to introduce variety into your pet’s diet without compromising on health.