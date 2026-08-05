Pradeep Rawat Death: Blood Cancer Has 3 Major Types; Know Their Symptoms And Causes

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Actor Pradeep Rawat, known for his memorable performances in films such as Ghajini and Lagaan, died at a hospital in Bhiwandi on Tuesday evening. He was 74. According to his business manager Siddharth Tiwari, the actor had been battling blood cancer for around five years. He had reportedly recovered from the disease earlier, but it returned a few months ago. Rawat had been hospitalised for the past few months, and his condition deteriorated in recent days. The actor's death has once again drawn attention to blood cancer, a group of serious diseases that affect the production and functioning of blood cells. Most blood cancers originate in the bone marrow, the soft tissue inside bones where blood-forming stem cells develop into red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets.

What Are The Main Types Of Blood Cancer?

There are three major types of blood cancer: leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma.

Leukaemia generally begins in the bone marrow, where abnormal blood cells multiply rapidly and interfere with the production of healthy cells. Lymphoma affects the lymphatic system and begins in lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell. The two major categories are Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Myeloma develops in plasma cells, which are another type of white blood cell found in the bone marrow. Multiple myeloma is the most common form of myeloma. There are also less common blood-related cancers, including myeloproliferative neoplasms and myelodysplastic syndromes.

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Symptoms And Causes Of Blood Cancer

Symptoms can differ depending on the type and stage of the disease. Some commonly reported signs include persistent tiredness, frequent infections, fever, swollen lymph nodes, shortness of breath, unexplained weight loss and excessive night sweats. Bone or joint pain, an enlarged spleen or liver, unusual bruising and bleeding may also occur. However, these symptoms do not necessarily indicate blood cancer and can occur with several other health conditions. A persistent or unusual combination of symptoms should therefore be evaluated by a medical professional rather than self-diagnosed. Blood cancer can develop when genetic changes or mutations affect blood-forming cells. These changes can cause abnormal cells to grow and multiply uncontrollably, eventually interfering with the production of healthy blood cells. Certain factors may increase the risk, including increasing age, smoking, prolonged exposure to some chemicals, previous chemotherapy or radiation treatment and certain inherited conditions. Family history can also contribute to the risk of some blood cancers, although many people diagnosed with the disease have no known family history.

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How Is Blood Cancer Diagnosed And Treated?

Doctors generally begin with a medical history and physical examination before recommending appropriate tests. A complete blood count (CBC) can help assess levels of red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets. Depending on the suspected cancer, doctors may recommend imaging tests, blood chemistry tests, genetic testing or a bone marrow biopsy. Treatment depends on the specific type of blood cancer, its stage and the patient's overall health. Options may include chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy and targeted therapy. Some patients may also be candidates for stem cell transplantation. Blood cancer is not necessarily incurable. Some forms can be treated successfully, while in other cases treatment may control the disease and achieve long-term remission. Outcomes vary significantly depending on the cancer type, stage, age, overall health and response to treatment. There is no guaranteed way to prevent all blood cancers. However, avoiding smoking and limiting prolonged exposure to certain harmful chemicals may help reduce some known risk factors. Anyone experiencing persistent or concerning symptoms should consult a qualified healthcare professional for proper evaluation and diagnosis.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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