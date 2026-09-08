Mahalaya 2026: When And Where To Tune In For The Iconic ‘Mahishasuramardini’ Broadcast

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mahalaya marks Devi Paksha, featuring iconic early morning broadcast.

This 1931 AIR program narrates Durga's battle with Mahishasur.

Mahalaya 2026 features traditional broadcast on October 10.

Durga Puja 2026 celebrations run October 16 to 20.

The countdown to Durga Puja begins in a distinctly familiar way for Bengalis, with an early morning broadcast that has become part of the region’s cultural fabric. Mahalaya marks the end of Pitru Paksha and the beginning of Devi Paksha. Before sunrise, families wake up to listen to the Chandi Path and ‘Mahishasuramardini’ recitation, while many head to riverbanks to offer tarpan to their ancestors. In Kolkata, the arrival of Mahalaya also coincides with artisans in Kumartuli beginning the ritual of painting the eyes of Durga idols, known as Chokkhu Daan.

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The Story Behind ‘Mahishasuramardini’

The iconic 90-minute programme was first performed live on All India Radio in 1931. It tells the story of Goddess Durga’s creation and her battle to defeat Mahishasur, the powerful buffalo demon.

Renowned composer Pankaj Kumar Mallick set the musical composition to tune, while devotional songs performed by some of the era’s finest singers gave the programme its distinctive character.

At the heart of the broadcast is the unforgettable Chandipath recited by Birendra Krishna Bhadra. Over the years, voices including Supreeti Ghosh, Dwijen Mukhopadhyay, Manabendra Mukhopadhyay, Arati Mukhopadhyay, Utpala Sen, Tarun Banerjee, Krishna Dasgupta, Shyamal Mitra, Sandhya Mukhopadhyay and Mallick himself became part of the much-loved production.

Although the programme stopped being performed live in 1966, All India Radio has continued to broadcast a recording of the original masterpiece. For generations of listeners, its familiar sound has remained inseparable from Mahalaya morning.

Mahalaya 2026: When And Where To Listen

The tradition continues in 2026, with All India Radio set to air the 90-minute recital at 4 AM on October 10, marking Mahalaya.

Listeners can tune in through:

AIR Radio Broadcast: The original programme will be played at dawn.

The original programme will be played at dawn. YouTube: The recital will also be available on All India Radio’s official channel.

The programme brings together Chandipath, devotional music, classical compositions and dramatic narration to create a powerful invocation of Goddess Durga. The broadcast is in both Bengali and Hindi languages. It has become one of the defining sounds of the festive season.

The sound of Mahalaya signals the arrival of Maa and the beginning of the Durga Puja season.

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Key Dates For Durga Puja 2026