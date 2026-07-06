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English NewsLifestyleLooking For A Healthy Breakfast? Try This Protein-Packed 5-Lentil Chilla

Looking For A Healthy Breakfast? Try This Protein-Packed 5-Lentil Chilla

Made with a blend of five nutritious lentils, this protein-rich chilla is loaded with fiber, iron, and essential nutrients, making it a healthy and delicious meal for any time of the day.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 06:14 PM (IST)
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  • Easy preparation involves soaking, grinding, seasoning, then cooking.

If your breakfast routine has become repetitive with the same parathas, bread, or poha every day, it may be time to try something healthier without compromising on taste. A 5-lentil chilla is a wholesome option that combines nutrition, flavour, and convenience in one meal. Rich in protein, fibre, iron, and other essential nutrients, this savoury pancake is filling, easy to digest, and perfect for anyone looking to start the day on a healthy note.

Whether you're trying to increase your protein intake, maintain a balanced diet, or simply enjoy a nutritious homemade breakfast, this lentil-based chilla is a great choice.

The Power Of Five Lentils

What makes this chilla special is its blend of five different lentils, each adding its own nutritional benefits and unique flavour. The recipe uses:

  • Yellow moong dal

  • Green moong dal

  • Urad dal

  • Chana dal

  • Arhar (toor) dal

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Together, these lentils create a balanced mix of plant-based protein, dietary fibre, vitamins, and minerals. They also provide iron, which supports healthy blood circulation, and fibre that helps improve digestion and keeps you feeling full for longer.

The combination of different lentils also gives the chilla a rich texture and delicious taste that sets it apart from regular single-dal versions.

Why It Makes A Great Breakfast

A nutritious breakfast helps fuel your body for the day ahead, and this 5-lentil chilla does exactly that. Since it is high in protein, it helps promote satiety and may reduce unnecessary snacking between meals. The fibre content supports digestive health, while the slow-release carbohydrates provide steady energy throughout the morning. Unlike many fried breakfast options, this chilla is light on the stomach and can be prepared with very little oil.

You can also customise it by adding finely chopped onions, tomatoes, spinach, coriander, green chillies, or grated vegetables for extra flavour and nutrition.

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Easy, Healthy And Versatile

One of the biggest advantages of this recipe is its simplicity. After soaking the lentils, grind them into a smooth batter, season with your favourite spices, and cook in a hot pan until golden on both sides. Serve it with mint chutney, coconut chutney, curd, or tomato chutney for a complete and satisfying meal. Whether you're preparing breakfast for your family or looking for a healthy evening snack, this protein-rich 5-lentil chilla is an easy recipe that's both nourishing and delicious.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can the 5-lentil chilla be customized with other ingredients?

Yes, you can easily customize it by adding finely chopped onions, tomatoes, spinach, coriander, green chillies, or grated vegetables. This enhances both flavour and nutritional content.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 06:14 PM (IST)
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Breakfast Protein Protein-Rich Chilla
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