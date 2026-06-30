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English NewsHealthDrinking Too Much Ginger Tea Could Do More Harm Than Good; Here's What You Need to Know

Drinking Too Much Ginger Tea Could Do More Harm Than Good; Here's What You Need to Know

Ginger tea is widely consumed for its health benefits, but experts warn that too much may lead to side effects, particularly in people with underlying medical conditions.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 12:54 PM (IST)
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  • In moderation, ginger tea offers numerous research-backed benefits.

The day simply doesn't begin without a steaming cup of ginger tea. Others believe it is so beneficial that they drink it several times a day. While ginger has long been valued for its health benefits, experts say that consuming too much of it may lead to unwanted side effects, particularly for people with certain medical conditions.

So, should you think twice before reaching for another cup? Here's what you need to know.

When Can Ginger Tea Become A Problem?

Although ginger tea is generally considered safe in moderation, health experts advise against consuming more than 4 grams of ginger a day, according to a Healthline report. Reaching this limit through tea alone is uncommon, but if you also consume ginger in herbal brews, home remedies or meals, your total daily intake can quickly add up.

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For some people, ginger tea may trigger mild side effects such as heartburn, acidity or a burning sensation in the stomach. These symptoms are not always a sign of an allergy and may simply reflect ginger's naturally spicy properties.

However, if you notice skin rashes, itching, swelling, or severe stomach discomfort after drinking ginger tea, it is important not to ignore these symptoms. Seeking medical advice is recommended, as these symptoms could indicate an allergic reaction or another underlying issue.

People with gallbladder disorders should consult a doctor before making ginger tea a regular part of their diet. Ginger may also have a mild blood pressure-lowering effect, meaning those with naturally low blood pressure or those taking medication to control hypertension should consume it with caution.

In addition, ginger contains natural compounds that may have a mild blood-thinning effect. Anyone with a bleeding disorder or taking blood-thinning medication should avoid excessive ginger intake unless advised otherwise by a healthcare professional.

Ginger Still Has Plenty Of Health Benefits

Despite these precautions, ginger tea is far from being unhealthy. When consumed in moderation, it offers a range of potential health benefits supported by research. 

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Studies suggest that ginger may help relieve nausea, vomiting, indigestion and an upset stomach. It has also been found to ease nausea experienced after surgery or during chemotherapy in some patients.

Furthermore, ginger contains gingerol, a naturally occurring compound known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which may help reduce inflammation in the body.

As with many foods and beverages, moderation is key. Enjoying ginger tea as part of a balanced diet is generally safe for most people, but those with existing medical conditions or who are taking prescription medication should seek personalised advice from their healthcare provider before significantly increasing their intake.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research studies and expert opinions. It is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always consult your doctor or a qualified healthcare professional before making changes to your diet or health routine.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the health benefits of ginger tea?

Ginger tea may help relieve nausea, vomiting, indigestion, and upset stomach. It also contains gingerol, which has anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce inflammation.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
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Medical Conditions Ginger Tea Health Benefits
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