Influencer Puts Disney's Mosquito Control Secrets To The Test At Home; Here's What Worked

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jil Hinds adopted Disney's proactive mosquito control methods.

Eliminate standing water and use natural larvicides consistently.

Employ repellent plants, garlic spray, and aromatic herbs.

Consistent combination of these measures provides lasting results.

Walt Disney World is remarkably mosquito free despite being constructed on almost 25,000 acres of former Florida swampland. The resort apparently uses a proactive mosquito management approach that aims to stop the insects before they spawn, as opposed to heavily spraying pesticides.

Inspired by the strategy, Jil Hinds, the owner of the home and gardening YouTube channel Pink Jardin, made the decision to implement the same techniques on her own land. She stated, "I've never ever been bit by a mosquito when I go to Disney," which is what inspired her to test the resort's methods for controlling mosquitoes at home.

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Clear Away Mosquito Breeding Spots

Disney mitigation teams continuously monitor the property to ensure water does not pool on surfaces or in decorative elements. According to Hinds, preventing mosquitoes before they hatch should take precedence over focusing on when they reach adulthood. She inspects anything that can contain water after a significant downpour, such as buckets, plant saucers, clogged gutters and birdbaths. In a few days, even tiny pools of standing water can develop into breeding grounds.

She adds natural mosquito larvicide grains to the water when emptying it is impractical. Hinds explains, "The larvae... will ingest that and it will really kind of explode their little guts." Eliminating breeding grounds is one of the best strategies to diminish mosquito populations and the risk of diseases like dengue and malaria, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Use Plants As Part Of Your Defence

Additionally, landscaping is crucial. Hinds suggests growing dense patches of lemongrass, rosemary, basil and lemon balm around patios, doorways and walks rather than putting a single herb in a single garden corner. Mosquitoes tend to stay away from these herbs because they naturally carry fragrant oils. When used in conjunction with other preventive measures, they may help lower mosquito activity even if they won't totally eradicate mosquitoes.

Try A Homemade Garlic Spray

Hinds makes a garlic spray by mixing fresh garlic with water and spraying it all over outdoor spaces for an additional layer of defense. Instead of killing mosquitoes, the mixture is intended to repel them. She says, "It does not kill the mosquitoes but it will repel them from the area." While natural repellents might be helpful, experts point out that they work best when combined with more comprehensive mosquito-control measures.

Keep Electric Zappers As A Backup

Electronic bug zappers are viewed by Hinds as a sporadic rather than a regular remedy. To lessen the amount of adult mosquitoes in the vicinity, she turns one on around outdoor seating areas when guests or relatives are coming. "I normally only do it if we have company and I want to make sure that everyone is comfortable," she says, emphasising that preventing mosquitoes is still far more crucial than responding to their appearance.

Put Kitchen Herbs To Good Use

By placing sprigs of sage, thyme, rosemary, or lemongrass on a fire pit or barbecue, Hinds lets the heat release aromatic oils into the surrounding air.Hinds claims that the aromatic smoke makes evenings outside more pleasurable by deterring mosquitoes, blackflies and other flying insects.

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Small Habits, Lasting Results

Experts concur that no single product can permanently repel mosquitoes. Combining a number of preventive measures and using them consistently throughout the season is essential for effective mosquito control.

That, in Hinds' opinion, is the most important takeaway from Disney's strategy. She tells the audience, "Just remember to stay constant because the mosquitoes are going to be consistent."

Maintaining mosquito-repelling plants, eliminating standing water after rain, and applying natural deterrents are all examples of routine maintenance that can significantly improve the comfort and health of an outdoor area.