Pillow Smells Bad? Try This Easy No Wash Trick To Remove Odour In Minutes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sprinkle baking soda on pillows to absorb trapped odors.

Sunlight naturally freshens pillows, reducing moisture and bacteria.

White vinegar spray eliminates odors; essential oils add fragrance.

Weekly pillowcase washing and protectors prevent future unpleasant odors.

Does your pillow look perfectly clean but still have an unpleasant smell? You don't always have to throw it into the washing machine. Sweat, natural skin oils, humidity, dust, and poor air circulation can all leave pillows smelling musty over time, even when there are no visible stains. This is especially common with memory foam and other pillows that can't be washed frequently. Fortunately, a few easy home remedies can help eliminate bad odours and leave your pillow smelling fresh again.

Use Baking Soda To Absorb Unpleasant Smells

One of the simplest ways to freshen up a pillow is with baking soda. Sprinkle a generous layer over both sides of the pillow and let it sit for about an hour. Baking soda naturally absorbs trapped moisture and neutralises unpleasant odours. Once it's done, remove the powder using a vacuum cleaner or gently wipe it away with a clean, dry cloth. This quick trick can make a noticeable difference without using water or detergent.

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Let Sunlight Do The Cleaning

If it's a sunny day, place your pillow outdoors for a few hours. Sunlight helps reduce moisture, discourages the growth of bacteria, and naturally freshens fabrics. For the best results, flip the pillow halfway through so both sides receive equal sunlight and fresh air. Just be sure to avoid leaving delicate pillows in harsh sunlight for too long, as prolonged exposure may damage some materials.

Freshen It Up With White Vinegar Or Essential Oils

White vinegar is another effective odour remover. Mix equal parts white vinegar and water in a spray bottle, then lightly mist the pillow. Avoid soaking it just a light spray is enough. Leave the pillow in a well-ventilated area until it dries completely. As the vinegar evaporates, it helps carry away lingering odours. If you'd like your pillow to smell fresh afterwards, add a few drops of essential oil such as lavender, lemon, or eucalyptus to water and lightly spray the surface. This gives the pillow a pleasant fragrance without being overpowering.

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Simple Habits To Keep Your Pillow Smelling Fresh

Preventing bad odours is easier than removing them. Wash your pillowcase every week and use a pillow protector to keep sweat, oil, and dust from reaching the pillow itself. It's also a good idea to go to bed with a clean face and hair, as this reduces the buildup of oils on the fabric. Avoid eating in bed, since even tiny food crumbs can create unpleasant smells over time. With these simple habits and easy home remedies, you can keep your pillow fresh, clean-smelling, and comfortable without having to wash it after every use.