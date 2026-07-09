Bryan Johnson Reveals His Ambitious Blueprint To Tackle Rare Autoimmune Disease

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bryan Johnson plans to heal autoimmune gastritis using advanced methods.

He maps his immune system to pinpoint specific attacking cells.

Personal platform, 'Bryan in a dish', guides tailored treatments.

In an effort to address his recently diagnosed autoimmune gastritis (AIG), longevity advocate Bryan Johnson has presented an ambitious roadmap, stating that "to our knowledge, no one has ever done... to try to heal an autoimmune disease". Johnson says he plans to employ advanced immune profiling and customised medicines to identify and halt the cells attacking his stomach instead of adopting the traditional strategy of monitoring the ailment and managing its repercussions. Johnson disclosed that the illness was identified in May following a targeted stomach tissue biopsy, a procedure that, in his opinion, is rarely employed early enough to identify the illness.

"Standard of care informs you that you can't do anything about it," he clarified. That's outdated," he continued, noting that because early symptoms are frequently mild, millions of individuals may be suffering from the illness without realising it.

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Building A Roadmap To Find The Problem

Johnson stated that the first step was to simply identify the illness, pointing out that normal investigations and routine blood testing may miss it. "It was only through a highly targeted stomach biopsy that we detected it," he said, noting that even biopsies can go wrong if they don't sample the right part of the stomach. Now that the diagnosis has been verified, he is working on what he calls "mapping his immune system".

My plan to cure autoimmune gastritis



To our knowledge, no one has ever done this to try and cure an autoimmune disease.



Context: In May, I got diagnosed with autoimmune gastritis (AIG). We found it by taking a tissue biopsy of my stomach. My immune cells are confused, causing… — Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) July 8, 2026

Johnson had blood tests last week that were intended to sequence one million distinct immune cells. He equated immune cells to soldiers in his explanation of the procedure, adding, "Each carries a unique key meant to unlock and destroy a specific enemy." His objective is to locate the tiny cluster of immune cells that have unintentionally started attacking the lining of his stomach.

Searching For The 'Rogue Soldiers'

Johnson's proposal calls for gathering a second sample that contains live stomach tissue. He claims that while blood tests can verify the existence of an immunological attack, they are unable to pinpoint the precise T-cells causing the harm.

He thinks that by combining live tissue with in-depth immune-cell sequencing, scientists will be able to identify the "rogue troops" responsible for the illness and create medicines that target those cells directly.

Personal Testing Platform

Johnson also intends to keep a far closer eye on his health than is customary. In order to construct what he refers to as an early warning system that can identify flare-ups before overt symptoms appear, he said that he will have blood drawn every two weeks and combine laboratory results with wearable health data.

In order to produce "Bryan in a dish", a lab model of his immune system, his team will simultaneously cryopreserve a significant percentage of his immune cells. Johnson claims that this would enable the testing of experimental medications on his own living cells prior to their potential application in his body.

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Johnson states that the ultimate goal will be to create treatments that just impair the damaging immune cells while sparing the rest of his immune system if his team is successful in identifying them. Restoring the immune system's natural "off switches", teaching the dangerous cells to tolerate his stomach, creating targeted compounds to deactivate them or creating immune cells that can eradicate them are some of the tactics he described.

He also stated that his goal is to refute long-held beliefs regarding autoimmune disorders, even though he admitted that the initiative is still experimental. His strategy underscores the growing interest in employing precision medicine and enhanced immune profiling to produce medicines suited to an individual's biology rather than depending simply on conventional disease management, although the approach's success is still unknown.

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