Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleHow Azolla Is Saving Indian Farmers Thousands In Fertiliser Bills Every Season

How Azolla Is Saving Indian Farmers Thousands In Fertiliser Bills Every Season

Azolla, a tiny aquatic fern, fixes atmospheric nitrogen naturally, cutting fertiliser costs whilst boosting soil health and improving paddy yields for farmers across India

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 09:41 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • This offers farmers crucial cost savings, additional income.

Walk through any paddy-growing village in India today and you will hear the same worry echoing from every household farming is getting too expensive. Urea costs more every season. Chemical fertilisers eat into whatever little profit remains. And the soil, pushed beyond its limits year after year, is beginning to show its exhaustion. Farmers are working harder than ever, yet somehow ending up with less. It is a cruel cycle, and for many, there seems to be no way out.

But there is. And it has been floating on water all along.

Azolla a small, soft aquatic fern that spreads quietly across the surface of flooded fields is fast becoming one of the most talked-about solutions in Indian agriculture. It asks for very little. It gives back an enormous amount. And agricultural scientists across the country are now saying what many progressive farmers have already discovered for themselves that introducing Azolla into paddy fields just 15 to 20 days after transplantation can change everything.

Azolla Is Nature's Own Fertiliser

There is something almost magical about the way Azolla works. It does not need to be manufactured in a factory or transported in heavy bags. It simply floats on the water in your field, draws nitrogen straight from the air above, and releases it gently into the soil below, all on its own, all for free.

The numbers back this up convincingly. Farmers who use Azolla regularly find that their dependence on urea and chemical fertilisers falls by 25 to 30 per cent. That is a significant saving season after season, year after year. For a small or marginal farmer counting every rupee, that difference can be life-changing.

ALSO READ | How Anxiety And Poor Sleep Create A Vicious Cycle That Drains Your Energy

And the soil benefits run even deeper. Chemical fertilisers, used continuously for years, strip the land of its natural richness. Azolla does the opposite. It builds organic carbon back into the earth, replenishes lost nutrients, and gradually restores the kind of deep, lasting fertility that no bag of urea ever could. Farmers who have made the switch often say their fields simply feel different, softer, richer, more alive.

Weeds, Livestock And A Little Extra Income

What makes Azolla so quietly remarkable is that its usefulness does not end with the soil. As it spreads across the water's surface, it forms a thick green blanket that blocks sunlight from reaching the weeds below. Those weeds never get the chance to grow. And that means less weeding, less labour, less expense, a relief that any farmer who has spent long hours bent over a waterlogged field will deeply appreciate.

ALSO READ | Dubai Woman Loses 7Kg Through Home Workout; Here Are 5 Exercises That Helped Her Transform

Then, when the paddy season winds down, Azolla still has more to offer. It is rich in protein, somewhere between 20 and 30 per cent, making it a genuinely nourishing feed for cattle, goats, and poultry. Farmers across the country are already harvesting it as supplementary fodder, quietly adding another income stream to their year without spending a single rupee extra.

In the end, Azolla is not just a fertiliser. It is a small, living, endlessly generous thing that asks almost nothing of the farmer and returns far more than expected. In a time when every input cost feels like a burden, that is not a small thing. That is everything.

Before You Go

Breaking News: US Naval Blockade Challenged as Multiple Ships Exit Iranian Ports Amid Hormuz Tensions

Frequently Asked Questions

When should Azolla be introduced into paddy fields?

Agricultural scientists suggest introducing Azolla into paddy fields 15 to 20 days after transplantation. This timing allows it to establish and provide its benefits effectively.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read More
Published at : 09 Jun 2026 09:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Agriculture Fertilizer Farmers Azolla
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
How Azolla Is Saving Indian Farmers Thousands In Fertiliser Bills Every Season
How Azolla Is Saving Indian Farmers Thousands In Fertiliser Bills Every Season
Lifestyle
Could Makhana Be Affecting Your Health? Watch For These 5 Symptoms
Could Makhana Be Affecting Your Health? Watch For These 5 Symptoms
Lifestyle
Why Heart Attacks Can Occur Even With Normal Cholesterol Levels, Experts Explain
Why Heart Attacks Can Occur Even With Normal Cholesterol Levels, Experts Explain
Lifestyle
WHO Says Contaminated Food Claims 1.5 Mn Young Lives Every Year
WHO Says Contaminated Food Claims 1.5 Mn Young Lives Every Year
Advertisement

Videos

Zojila Tunnel Breakthrough: Final Blast Connects Kashmir Valley and Ladakh
Breaking: BJP Challenges Meenakshi Natarajan’s Rajya Sabha Nomination, Alleges Disclosure Lapses
Breaking: India Raises Human Rights Concerns in PoK, Flags Reports of Police Excesses
Breaking: CID Team Reaches Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat Office, Political Heat Intensifies in West Bengal
Breaking: SP Leader Sparks Row, Claims Suryakumar Yadav Lost T20 Captaincy Due to His Caste
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget