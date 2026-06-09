How Azolla Is Saving Indian Farmers Thousands In Fertiliser Bills Every Season

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom This offers farmers crucial cost savings, additional income.

Walk through any paddy-growing village in India today and you will hear the same worry echoing from every household farming is getting too expensive. Urea costs more every season. Chemical fertilisers eat into whatever little profit remains. And the soil, pushed beyond its limits year after year, is beginning to show its exhaustion. Farmers are working harder than ever, yet somehow ending up with less. It is a cruel cycle, and for many, there seems to be no way out.

But there is. And it has been floating on water all along.

Azolla a small, soft aquatic fern that spreads quietly across the surface of flooded fields is fast becoming one of the most talked-about solutions in Indian agriculture. It asks for very little. It gives back an enormous amount. And agricultural scientists across the country are now saying what many progressive farmers have already discovered for themselves that introducing Azolla into paddy fields just 15 to 20 days after transplantation can change everything.

Azolla Is Nature's Own Fertiliser

There is something almost magical about the way Azolla works. It does not need to be manufactured in a factory or transported in heavy bags. It simply floats on the water in your field, draws nitrogen straight from the air above, and releases it gently into the soil below, all on its own, all for free.

The numbers back this up convincingly. Farmers who use Azolla regularly find that their dependence on urea and chemical fertilisers falls by 25 to 30 per cent. That is a significant saving season after season, year after year. For a small or marginal farmer counting every rupee, that difference can be life-changing.

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And the soil benefits run even deeper. Chemical fertilisers, used continuously for years, strip the land of its natural richness. Azolla does the opposite. It builds organic carbon back into the earth, replenishes lost nutrients, and gradually restores the kind of deep, lasting fertility that no bag of urea ever could. Farmers who have made the switch often say their fields simply feel different, softer, richer, more alive.

Weeds, Livestock And A Little Extra Income

What makes Azolla so quietly remarkable is that its usefulness does not end with the soil. As it spreads across the water's surface, it forms a thick green blanket that blocks sunlight from reaching the weeds below. Those weeds never get the chance to grow. And that means less weeding, less labour, less expense, a relief that any farmer who has spent long hours bent over a waterlogged field will deeply appreciate.

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Then, when the paddy season winds down, Azolla still has more to offer. It is rich in protein, somewhere between 20 and 30 per cent, making it a genuinely nourishing feed for cattle, goats, and poultry. Farmers across the country are already harvesting it as supplementary fodder, quietly adding another income stream to their year without spending a single rupee extra.

In the end, Azolla is not just a fertiliser. It is a small, living, endlessly generous thing that asks almost nothing of the farmer and returns far more than expected. In a time when every input cost feels like a burden, that is not a small thing. That is everything.