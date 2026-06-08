Dubai Woman Loses 7Kg Through Home Workout; Here Are 5 Exercises That Helped Her Transform

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Consistency, healthy diet, proper sleep were key factors.

Let's be honest. When most of us think about losing weight, our minds immediately go to the worst-case scenario. Early morning alarms, sweaty gym floors, boiled chicken, and a long, painful goodbye to every food we actually enjoy. We tell ourselves we'll start Monday. Then the next Monday. Then maybe after the holidays. But now and then, someone comes along and quietly proves that it does not have to be that complicated. And when they do, it is worth paying attention.

Tripti is one of those people. A fitness, strength, and yoga coach based in Dubai, Tripti runs her Instagram community under the name @triptifitflow, where she regularly shares workout routines, honest diet advice, and the kind of practical fitness tips that actually make sense in real life. But it was her most recent video that really got people talking because in it, she revealed something pretty remarkable. She had lost 7.7 kg in just two months. No gym. No extreme diet. Just five exercises she did at home and a genuine commitment to eating cleaner.

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For anyone who has ever felt like weight loss is this enormous, complicated mountain that only certain people are built to climb, her story feels like a breath of fresh air.

So what exactly did she do?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TriptiFitFlow | Strength•Yoga•Transformation (@triptifitflow)

1. Knee To Elbow Crunches — The Core Awakener

Tripti started her routine with this one, and honestly, it is a great place to begin. The movement is straightforward you bring your knee up while pulling the opposite elbow down to meet it, creating a satisfying crunch through the middle of your body. It wakes up the core and gets the lower body involved at the same time.

Her advice? Do not rush it. Breathe out as the knee comes up, breathe in as you return. Keep your back straight and your core tight. If you are just getting started, ten reps on each side with no added weight is more than enough. If you have been working out for a while and want to feel the burn a little more, add some weight and push toward twenty reps.

2. Standing Knee To Toe Touch — Balance Meets Burn

This one looks deceptively simple, but do not be fooled. Standing on one leg while reaching the opposite hand toward your raised toe requires genuine control, and your core, hamstrings, and hip flexors all have to show up to make it happen.

Tripti's tip is to take it slow at first. Learn how your body moves in the exercise before you start thinking about speed or intensity. Ten reps per side is a solid starting point. Once you feel comfortable, pick up a dumbbell and aim for fifteen to twenty reps. Just make sure your form stays clean; a sloppy rep is never worth it.

3. Knee Twist Exercise — Hello, Obliques

If you have ever wanted to actually feel your obliques working those muscles that run along the sides of your waist this exercise will introduce you to them properly. You lift one knee and twist your upper body toward it, and if your core is engaged the way it should be, you will know about it.

Start with ten reps per side. Once that feels manageable, introduce a dumbbell or weight plate to make your muscles work a little harder. The important thing here, as Tripti points out, is to twist with control. This is not a speed exercise. Slow, deliberate movement is where the real results live.

4. High Knees — The One That Gets Your Heart Going

Every good routine needs a moment where you actually feel your heart rate climb, and high knees deliver exactly that. They are simple, they require zero equipment, and they work the core, glutes, and legs all at once while giving your cardiovascular system a solid nudge.

If you are new to exercise, try a marching version first. Lift your knees to waist height at a comfortable pace for ten to twelve reps. When you are ready to push harder, grab a pair of light dumbbells, keep your posture tall, and go for forty-five to sixty seconds. Pump your arms, breathe steadily, and try not to think about how much you want to stop.

5. Overhead Dumbbell Lateral Leg Raise — The Finisher

Tripti saved this one for last, and it is a fitting way to close out a workout. Holding a weight overhead while raising each leg out to the side challenges your shoulders, core, glutes, and outer thighs simultaneously, and it quietly tests your balance the entire time.

Beginners can skip the dumbbell entirely and just focus on the leg raise, doing ten reps per side while keeping the torso upright and the core engaged. Those who want more can add the overhead weight and increase to fifteen or twenty reps. The one thing to watch is your posture. Do not let your body tilt sideways to compensate. Stay upright, move slowly, and let the muscles do the actual work.

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But Here Is The Part People Often Overlook

At the end of her video, Tripti said something that deserves to be repeated. The exercises matter, yes. But what makes them work is everything around them, the way you eat, the quality of your sleep, and simply moving your body more throughout the day.

She is not promising a magic formula or a shortcut. She is just sharing what worked for her, and the truth is that it worked because she showed up for it consistently, day after day, even on the days she probably did not feel like it. Seven kilograms down. Stronger, more energetic, and more confident than before. Sometimes the most powerful fitness advice is also the least glamorous: pick the right exercises, eat well, sleep properly, and just keep going. Tripti did exactly that, and her results speak for themselves.

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