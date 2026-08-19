Ganga Aarti On Thames: Varanasi Tradition Comes To London This September

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Event organized by Chinmaya Mission UK; free, registered, eco-friendly.

A centuries-old ritual associated with the ghats of Varanasi, Haridwar and Rishikesh is set to make its way to London this September. A traditional Ganga Aarti will be held on the banks of the River Thames, bringing together Indian spirituality, music, food and community activities in a unique cultural celebration. The event will take place at the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich on Sunday, September 13, 2026. Organisers say the programme is designed as a symbolic meeting of two rivers—the Ganga and the Thames which have played an important role in shaping the cultures and communities around them.

A Traditional Ganga Aarti In London

Ganga Aarti is traditionally performed at sunset along the banks of the Ganges. The ceremony features lamps, devotional music, chanting and prayers as devotees gather to express gratitude and reverence for the river. The London event will recreate this atmosphere beside the Thames, offering visitors an opportunity to experience the ritual in a different setting. The main aarti is scheduled to begin at 7:15 pm on the Royal Steps, around sunset. The ceremony will be open to people of all faiths and backgrounds, making it both a spiritual and cultural gathering.

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Indian Culture, Food And Performances

The programme will begin at 4 pm, giving visitors several hours to explore the wider cultural celebrations before the evening ceremony. The event will feature community stalls, Indian food, live music and dance performances. Families with children can also enjoy activities designed to make the event accessible to younger visitors. As the afternoon progresses, the programme will lead into the main Ganga Aarti, creating an evening centred around music, light and reflection.

Who Is Organising The Event?

The event is being organised by Chinmaya Mission UK, a registered charity inspired by the teachings of Swami Chinmayananda, in partnership with Totally Thames. Totally Thames works to celebrate and promote the River Thames through arts, heritage, environmental and community programmes. The collaboration brings together Indian cultural traditions and London's riverside heritage.

Free Entry With Registration

The Ganga Aarti on the Thames will be free to attend, although visitors will need to register for participation. The organisers have invited people from different communities to attend and experience the ceremony. With its combination of spirituality, Indian culture and riverside heritage, the event is expected to offer a distinctive cultural experience for London residents and visitors.

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Eco-Friendly Celebration

The organisers are also placing emphasis on protecting the River Thames. Visitors will not be permitted to immerse flowers, idols or other ceremonial offerings in the river. Attendees are encouraged to celebrate responsibly and help preserve the historic waterway. This approach aims to retain the spirit of the traditional ceremony while respecting the environmental needs of the Thames.

Event Details

The Ganga Aarti on the Thames will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2026, from 4 pm to 8 pm at the Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich, London. The main aarti will begin at 7:15 pm. For those missing the spiritual atmosphere of India while living in or visiting the UK, the event promises a special opportunity to experience a familiar tradition against the historic backdrop of the Thames.