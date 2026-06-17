Can Eating 50 Eggs At Once Be Deadly? Jaunpur Case Highlights Serious Risks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Health experts recommend moderate egg consumption as part of a balanced diet.

Eggs are a common part of many people’s diets. They are packed with protein, vitamins and several important nutrients, which is why health experts often recommend including them in a balanced meal plan. But can eating too many eggs at one time actually be dangerous? This question has been widely discussed after a reported incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district, where a man allegedly collapsed during a challenge to eat 50 eggs.

What Happened In Jaunpur?

As per media reports, the incident happened in the Bibiganj Bazar area of Jaunpur. Two friends reportedly challenged each other and placed a bet of Rs 2,000 on who could finish 50 eggs first.

During the challenge, 42-year-old Subhash Yadav was reportedly eating his 42nd egg when he suddenly felt unwell and lost consciousness. People nearby rushed him to a hospital, and he was later referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences for further treatment. However, he passed away a few hours later.

Doctors reportedly suggested that consuming such a large amount of food in a short time may have put extreme stress on his body. However, his family did not agree with this explanation.

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Can Eating Too Many Eggs Harm Your Body?

While eggs are healthy, eating a very large quantity at once is not something the body is designed to handle easily. Experts explain that overeating can put extra pressure on the digestive system and may lead to problems such as stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, choking or food entering the airway.

Egg yolks also contain cholesterol, and eating dozens of eggs together means consuming a very high amount of it in a short period. Some studies have explored a possible link between high egg intake and health risks, but experts say more research is needed before reaching a definite conclusion.

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What Do Health Experts Recommend?

Experts believe eggs can be safely included in a healthy diet when eaten in reasonable amounts. Instead of extreme eating challenges, maintaining a balanced diet with different protein sources is considered a better approach.

Some researchers have suggested that choosing egg whites or other protein options may be helpful for people who need to be careful about cholesterol. Cardiologists have also said that eggs can be part of a healthy diet for most people unless a medical condition requires restrictions.

The bottom line: Eggs are nutritious, but trying to eat an unusually large number of eggs at once can put unnecessary strain on the body and may create serious health risks.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition

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