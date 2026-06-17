Why Cough Syrups Can Now Be Sold Only Through Licensed Pharmacies In India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aim is boosting patient confidence and drug safety standards.

A medicine is something people trust when they or their family members are unwell. But when questions are raised about the safety of a commonly used medicine like cough syrup, it becomes a matter of serious concern.

The government’s decision to tighten rules around cough syrups and other liquid medicines comes after several global incidents that brought the issue of medicine quality and safety into focus.

In 2022 and 2023, reports from countries including The Gambia and Uzbekistan linked the deaths of children to contaminated cough syrups. Investigations raised concerns over certain products allegedly manufactured by Indian pharmaceutical companies Maiden Pharmaceuticals and Marion Biotech, after harmful substances were reportedly found in some samples.

The incidents raised important questions about how medicines are made, tested, and monitored before they reach patients.

Why The Government Decided To Act

Following these cases, Indian authorities increased checks on pharmaceutical companies and strengthened inspections of drug manufacturing units.

The government has now amended the Drugs Rules, 1945, removing “syrup” from the relaxed category under Schedule K. Earlier, certain medicines under this category had fewer compliance requirements related to areas such as licensing, labelling, and manufacturing.

The latest change means cough syrups and other liquid medicines will now have to meet stricter quality standards before they reach the market. Manufacturers will need to follow stronger testing procedures and maintain higher levels of quality control.

The aim is simple to ensure that medicines people rely on every day meet proper safety standards.

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Putting Patient Safety First

Cough syrups are among the most commonly used medicines, especially in households with children. Because they are consumed widely, even a small lapse in quality can have serious consequences.

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The new rules increase the responsibility on pharmaceutical companies to maintain better manufacturing practices, carry out proper testing, and provide clear information on medicine labels.

For patients, stronger regulations can mean greater confidence while buying medicines. For drugmakers, it means closer monitoring and a greater focus on safety.

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